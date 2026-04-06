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Now Is The Hour gets up at Gowran
Now Is The Hour gets up at Gowran

Now Is The Hour ruled out of Randox Grand National at Aintree

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon April 06, 2026 · 2h ago

Now Is The Hour, a general 33/1 shot for the Randox Grand National, has been ruled out of the Aintree marathon on Saturday.

The nine-year-old narrowly won Gowran's Thyestes Handicap Chase from Better Times Ahead in January, opening his chase account at the 10th time of asking in the process, before finishing fifth in last month's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

He was an each-way fancy at Aintree for many but trainer Gavin Cromwell has revealed the horse will have to miss the remainder of the season.

Speaking to William Hill, Cromwell said: “Unfortunately, Now Is The Hour is out for the rest of the season and he’ll be taken out of the Grand National at the forfeit stage (Monday).

“He's had a great season, winning the Thyestes and running well at Cheltenham, and it's a real shame for everyone because having a runner in the Grand National is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the owners.

“Final Orders and Perceval Legallois are both in good order and will be confirmed, as will Yeah Man although he runs in the Irish National and is very unlikely to get in at Aintree."

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