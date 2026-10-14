James Doyle and Tom Marquand on Champions Day rides at Ascot, plus Nottingham news and eyecatchers

Vicki Gibbins talks Champions Day with James Doyle and Tom Marquand, has the latest news from Nottingham and a couple of horses to follow as well.

Gelding operation proves key for Adamlyi Beaten favourite on his first three career starts, the William Haggas-trained Adamlyi showed an improved attitude to take the 1m1/2f EBF Maiden Stakes under Tom Marquand. Having shown little interest in proceedings over the same course and distance in May, the son of Kingman had undergone a gelding operation in early June. “Gelding has really helped his attitude towards things,” said Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer to husband William. “He’s been a bit troublesome previously, but he’s been good as gold today. He put his head down and did the job done, I’m very happy with him.” With siblings Mujtaba and Fakhama achieving black type over ten furlongs, a step up in trip could spark further progression for the grey gelding.

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Doyle looks ahead to Champions Day Wathnan Racing’s retained rider James Doyle can look forward to an interesting book of rides for Qatar Racing British Champions Day, with both Gregory and Division aiming to achieve elusive Group One victories in their respective categories. “Champions Day is a great curtain-closer,” said Doyle. “I’m looking forward to all my rides. Gregory in the British Champions Long Distance Cup – he comes off the back of a nice win at Newmarket in a Listed race. It wasn’t much of a race but he should take a great deal of confidence from that. There’s a few that might be backing up quickly from the Cadran, so it could be tough. “It was a bit of a headache in the British Champions Sprint Stakes, with Wathnan having three – Division, Kind Of Blue and Paborus. I’ve gone with Division because on form, Paborus can’t beat Almeraq and Kind Of Blue has been running well without getting too close, although he won a fine little race at Kempton last time. I thought Division was the horse who was unlucky to have not won a Group 1 this year. “I have Danielle in the Fillies & Mares. She’s ran well in the race before so goes there with a chance.”

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Hamrin one to watch after novice third All eyes were on comfortable Godolphin debutante winner Leading Role after victory in the 1m1/2f British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, but the Andrew Balding-trained Hamrin warrants another look. A tall, slender colt, Hamrin had been very green at Newmarket on debut and raced alone up the centre of the course before fading to finish seventh of seven. Little had changed to improve his professionalism at Nottingham, with the son of Camelot prone to rearing on his back legs between periods of settled time in both the pre-parade and the paddock. He looks the epitome of a work in progress at this stage, but a promising third after challenging from a prominent position suggests the colt has plenty of ability and goes into a three-year-old campaign as a winner-in-the-waiting.

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‘Dude of a horse’ – Almeraq to star for Marquand at Ascot Tom Marquand will be aiming to add a third Group 1 sprint prize of the year with the Shadwell-owned Almeraq in Saturday’s British Champion Sprint Stakes, which could see the four-year-old crowned as Europe’s best sprinter. “He comes into the British Champion Sprint Stakes off the back of his biggest win so far, so I’m looking forward to it,” said jockey Marquand. “It’s going to be easy ground, which will be to his advantage, and we’re looking forward to trying to prove if he’s the best sprinter in Europe. “He won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on good-to-firm ground and on the easier ground at Haydock, he found another gear that the others struggled to match. It was an impressive win, bursting clear. The ground is not going to be as soft as Haydock, but I don’t think it matters. He’s a Group One winner on good-to-firm and heavy ground: just a dude of a horse."

Almeraq wins the Sprint Cup

Progressive handicapper adds another victory for Ace Stud Two horses stood out in the paddock before the 1m2f Hospitality At Nottingham Racecourse Handicap – Knights Charge and Port Of London – and the pair duly delivered on looks to complete a Trackside one-two. Knights Charge provides an ideal advertisement for owners Ace Stud as a son of their own stallion Lucky Vega and the progressive three-year-old has been quietly campaigned by trainer Roger Varian, collecting two victories at Nottingham and a win in a Lingfield maiden. The compact, powerful colt looked to be in trouble with three furlongs to run but easily cruised past rivals and left the impression that he might be better than a mid-week handicap at Nottingham. “It’s a strong head wind and maybe the tactics were over-exaggerated a bit, but I think he could be a nice horse,” said Ace Studs’ retained jockey Shane Foley. “That might be him for the winter. He’s by Lucky Vega, who is getting lots of winners but he’s just lacking that one really good horse. They’re good, try-hard horses.”