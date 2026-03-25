Handicap Hints: Kiss Will in Irish Grand National as Karbau returns to action at Fairyhouse

With plenty of the focus on the British runners, Matt Brocklebank feels a Willie Mullins-trained novice may end up being overlooked in the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

National exports Some of Wednesday's comments from trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Keith Donoghue regarding the British raiders potentially in line for the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National on Easter Monday (April 6) made for interesting reading. Both seemed at pains to stress how well-handicapped the English horses appeared to be in relation to their own and that the challenge from the other side of the sea was, in Elliott’s words, “very, very dangerous”. So, with Irish horses having filled the first four places in the 2024 Randox Grand National and the first three places in the Aintree race again last April, could we really be looking at a slightly bizarre scenario in which not only does a similar situation unfold again on Merseyside, but it is the Brits who saddle the placed horses in the Irish version six days earlier at Fairyhouse?

I seriously doubt that will be the case, personally, but there’s no question Senior National Hunt Irish Handicapper Shay Quinn admits there are at least a trio from England who fit the mould of a recent Fairyhouse National winner. “The English horses, we got to see most of them at Cheltenham, which was a help,” Quinn said. “Johnnywho and Holloway Queen were both winners at Cheltenham. Holloway Queen was tricky enough and that had won very, very well and she'll be very interesting. We haven't had a mare win this race since 2013, Liberty Council. So, she will be interesting. “I think the trickiest one was probably The Jukebox Kid. He didn't go to Cheltenham and is a young, improving novice. He’s only had four runs over fences, two wins at Ascot and his penultimate win is working out really well. The second horse has gone up 10 pounds since, so that was tricky. He's going in on 144, two pounds higher than his English mark. He’s probably the first English horse (to have) gone in higher than their original mark, so that could be a tip in itself.” Certainly food for thought, but when it comes to British-based trainers there's only Ferdy Murphy (Granit d’Estruval), Jonjo O’Neill (Butler’s Cabin in 2007 & Shutthefrontdoor in 2007), Bob Buckler (Niche Market in 2009) and Rebecca Curtis with Haiti Couleurs last year, to have cracked the Irish National since the turn of the century, and I’m finding it quite hard to look beyond a certain title-seeking Willie Mullins, who still has 14 possible entries including Kiss Will running off 139, 2lb lower than when a good fifth in the Jack Richards at Cheltenham a fortnight ago. He's going to enjoy a proper stamina test on that evidence and shouldn't be overlooked despite all the chatter concerning the shippers.

The Jukebox Kid is in control of the Reynoldstown

Start the Kar Sticking with Mullins and Fairyhouse briefly, everyone’s favourite Cheltenham Festival eyecatcher Karbau tops the weights for the RYBO Handicap Hurdle, a two-mile Listed contest on day one of the three-day Easter Festival. Grade 1-placed in a couple of novice events last spring after finishing out with the washing in Kopek Des Bordes’ Sky Bet Supreme, he just missed out in the Limestone Lad on his January comeback this winter before Paul Townend put his hand up for a first handicap ride of the week in the County Hurdle. Waited with out the back, as is Townend’s typical behaviour in that particular race, Karbau made quite smooth progress on the turn for home but ultimately couldn’t reel in the more prominently-ridden principals following a slightly blocked route on the stands’ side rail. He finished with petrol in the tank and can run off a 1lb lower mark (149) back on home soil, whereas interestingly – especially with the aforementioned handicapper's remarks around The Jukebox Kid in mind – the Harry Fry-trained, hat-trick-seeking Sherminator is required to compete from an Irish mark of 126, which is 1lb higher than his revised BHA rating following the latest Exeter success (replay below). Oh Harry, it appears you have been 'targeted for Shermanation.’

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