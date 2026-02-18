Handicap Hints: Yeah Man rating to spark debate, Imperial Saint may go under the radar

Matt Brocklebank reflects on the Grand National weights and Cheltenham Festival handicap entries both being released earlier this week.

Man, what a day for handicap fans... Randox Grand National weights day isn’t quite what it once was, and that is largely for the better, but I enjoy Martin Greenwood’s approach as he’s not one to sit on the fence - as it were. Take Spanish Harlem. He cleared the vast majority of the fences but unseated rider at the final obstacle in the Thyestes when last sighted and while the Irish handicappers erred on the side of caution, nudging him up 4lb from 150 to 154, Greenwood was perfectly happy to slap another 5lb on top of that for Aintree, in the view that the horse had traded at about 2/9 in-running and would have won the Gowran race had Sean Cleary-Farrell remained intact. We’ll never know that for sure, of course we won’t, but at least we know where the British handicapper of staying chasers stands on the matter.

In what is quite an attack on the senses for somebody who tries to keep on top of major handicap races, Tuesday also saw the Cheltenham Festival entries revealed for all 12 handicaps. Trawling through the lists can be a dizzying form of exercise but it’s largely pointless until we have all the ratings for the Irish horses set in stone this time next week, and in terms of actually striking a bet on these races, there’s arguably no worse time to be parting with your cash. One horse I’ll be keeping an eye on, though, is Yeah Man. His trainer Gavin Cromwell seemingly flirted with the idea of running high-class chaser Only By Night off a relatively lowly mark in a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, something I discussed earlier in the series. She wasn’t declared in the end and appears to be on course for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase but stablemate Yeah Man, who is number 58 on the Grand National pecking order with a mark of 143, has just the one Cheltenham entry having qualified for the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle when beaten less than a length in the Leopardstown qualifier off just 118 over Christmas. He’s since been pulled-up in the aforementioned Thyestes and made no more of an impression when dropped back to two miles in last Saturday’s Red Mills Trial Hurdle at the same venue, but what are the BHA going to do with him now, I wonder? He’s already run five times in the UK, which should help give us a steer. He won Haydock’s Grand National Trial off a mark of 133 in 2024 after looking a shade unlucky in two outings at Ascot earlier that season, before unseating in the same Haydock contest last February and finishing ninth off 144 in the Kim Muir (11/1 SP). They were all over fences, so maybe Greenwood’s nous will be called upon again when the British hurdling team come to put a number by his name next Tuesday. That figure now stands at 123 in Ireland, with a 20lb discrepancy to his chase mark which is also 143 back home. At The Races columnist Kevin Blake annually reminds us that it’s not unusual for the odd Irish horse to be put in 8-10lb higher in the ratings when they come to Cheltenham in March, while it’s I recall Gordon Elliott’s Ardhill facing a 15lb hike had he taken up his entry a couple of years ago (he didn’t, unsurprisingly). Ruby Walsh clearly wasn’t afraid to express that he felt a 5lb rise for Spanish Harlem was on the harsh side at yesterday’s luncheon in Liverpool, although I suspect he’ll be holding Cromwell’s beer once the trainer sees something in the region of 138 for the nine-year-old Pertemps hope. In reality, anything below that could be argued as being lenient.

Saint not just a flat-track bully Elsewhere, Waterford Whisper is among the five potential runners for JP McManus in this year’s Kim Muir Handicap Chase, along with Jeriko Du Reponet, Montregard, Aworkinprogress and the aptly-named Uhavemeinstiches, given that four of them sit at the top of the antepost market as things stand. Henry De Bromhead’s horse has also been given the option of the TrustATrader Plate on the Tuesday, as well as the Jack Richards Novices’ Chase on the same afternoon as the Kim Muir (Thursday), but it’s the three and a quarter-miler that appeals most to me following his eyecatching run in the ‘O’Driscolls’ over almost two and three-quarter miles at the DRF (replay below). Rated 130, it’s going take a rise of Ardhill proportions to take him above the 0-145 ceiling of the Kim Muir.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits