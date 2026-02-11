Handicap Hints: Horses to follow including Hoe Joly Smoke, Neo King and Wellington Arch

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to three big races at Kempton, Newcastle and Kelso still to come in February before Cheltenham next month.

Kempton prize in Skelton sights The loudest chatter might be all about those four days in March but there are still some decent domestic prizes up for grabs between now and then, and it’s arguably not a bad time to get ahead of the curve while a lot of the bookies' trading teams are busy weighing up how many horses they can get away with laying at single-figure prices for the Ultima (six, the last time I counted). A week on Saturday Kempton plays host to the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase and, in terms of timing, it looks like the logical spot to give Randox Grand National favourite Iroko his final spin before returning to Aintree - coming, as it does, four days after the weights are published for the April 11 showpiece (no penalties, remember). It would also leave a decent amount of recovery time, although I'd also expect to see his name among the entries for Cheltenham (one of those currently at 8/1 in places for the Ultima) when the Festival handicap races close next week.

Second to subsequent King George winner The Jukebox Man first time out at Haydock and a cosy winner over recent Irish Gold Cup fourth Firefox in the Howden Graduation Chase at Ascot when last seen in December, Iroko's official rating has been creeping up all the while and the latest collateral rise sees him nudged up another 2lb to 157. It’s worth stressing he’s never won a handicap over fences – his Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle success at the 2023 Festival coming off just 138 – but he’s no doubt a class act, not least judged on his National effort from last year, while Ascot earlier this term proved something new in that he can definitely do it going right-handed, as well as anti-clockwise. Sam Thomas has saddled the winner of this race twice in the past three seasons and his 2025 victor Katate Dori could be back for another shot off an 11lb higher mark (136), while the trainer has also left in Just Over Land, who was 10lb out of the handicap when fourth to Matata over two and a half miles at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and would effectively be running from a 7lb lower perch (123) if making the cut/lining up at Kempton (he’s 27 on the list and the field size limit is 20).

Katate Dori bounds to Ladbrokes Trophy success in 2025

Hyland finished second when still technically a novice here 12 months ago and would be fully 15lb better off with Katate Dori on revised terms. He gave the impression he was back on a fair mark when fourth to Deep Cave in Ascot’s Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase last time, while Nicky Henderson stablemate Califet En Vol (136) has also been entered but he’s got questions to answer in regard to the three-mile trip and has looked more of a Jack Richards Cheltenham project all season. Rising Dust’s form figures since joining Emmet Mullins from Michael Hourigan read 2116111 (three most recent wins over fences) and if his Trophy entry is largely down to getting a gauge of what the BHA assessors make of it all, then the answer is not very much as he’s been allotted 125 and is another outside the top-20 currently. He’ll presumably need to run again somewhere for Cheltenham to become a realistic notion. A valuable pot like this (£85,425 to the winner) won’t have been missed when Dan Skelton clapped eyes on the programme book and he’s put in Boombawn along with what is surely the stable select in Hoe Joly Smoke. He ran good races in defeat at the first three Cheltenham meetings of the current campaign and might just relish this sort of test on his first visit to Kempton, having claimed his last victory on good ground over three miles at Sandown last spring. Skelton’s yet to win it (form of his runners: P42646) but the standout 12/1 (William Hill) about Hoe Joly Smoke shouldn’t last long.

King creeping towards Eider bid? Less than an hour earlier on the same afternoon, the Eider Handicap Chase is due to take place (weather permitting) at Newcastle and course officials will be happy enough with an initial entry of 35, topped by another horse still in contention for Aintree, Mr Vango. He completely flopped and was pulled-up before the third-last in last month’s Masters Handicap Chase, but he’d been a big drifter in the market and I refuse to believe he gave anything like his true running. Trainer Sara Bradstock has always stressed that they’d look to go where the ground is most testing, and on that basis the extended four miles at Newcastle makes plenty of sense, but he’s been put in at 16/1 by some firms and that looks a reflection of his likely participation – or unlikely as the case may be. Way down the list, keep an eye on the Evan Williams-trained Neo King. I can’t imagine he’ll be declared to run from miles out of the handicap at Haydock this weekend but he’d have his chance here if the top couple come out. Granted, he got a peach of a ride from Ben Jones to win at Windsor’s Berkshire Winter Million meeting (replay below) but I didn’t think a 5lb rise for that was in any way excessive and the form looks like being tested over the next week with second Holokea, third Havaila and fourth Express Surprise all holding potential engagements. Lightly-raced eight-year-old Neo King looks made for these marathon races on bad ground, especially if switching off in the early parts as he was able to do last time out.

