Handicap Hints: Milldam, Winston Junior, Imperial Saint and big day for Jagwar

Matt Brocklebank reflects on recent wins for Winston Junior and Imperial Saint, while acknowledging this weekend could be D-day for Jagwar as far at his future in handicaps is concerned.

Let It Rain for Milldam... Eight horses were scratched from the William Hill Hurdle at Tuesday’s forfeit stage and, crucially, they include one of the long-term favourites in Khrisma. Nicky Henderson’s mare needs a fifth outing to become eligible for the handicap hurdles at Cheltenham in March, so we’ll have to see where she pops up en route to the Festival, while fellow withdrawal Wilful was set to be 2lb well-in for Newbury after his solid second behind Hot Fuss in Windsor’s Sovereign Handicap Hurdle.

Wilful, runner-up at Punchestown last spring, does have the option of Leopardstown’s Listed Timeless Sash Windows Handicap Hurdle (formerly the Liffey) at the Dublin Racing Festival in a couple of weeks’ time, but it would be no surprise to see him put away for Cheltenham and Aintree with his new mark of 144 kicking in. So, who’s left? There are 29 still in contention and Hot Fuss picks up a 5lb penalty (due to go up the same amount anyway), with Knickerbockerglory, Go Dante, Spectacularsunrise, Milldam, The Hardest Geezer and Poet Laureate now all technically 1lb ‘wrong’ when compared to their revised ratings. Faivoir will be 2lb badly-in if taking up his engagement and he, along with Knickerbockerglory, Windsor third Live Conti and thrice-raced, second-season hurdler Let It Rain, helps make up a formidable-looking quartet for Dan Skelton. The more I see of Live Conti, the more I think he’s a real long-term project. Don’t forget, the same connections’ L’Eau du Sud was denied in the Betfair Hurdle and County Hurdle off even lower marks before developing into the top-class chaser he is now, and I suspect Live Conti might be on a similar trajectory. He might not even run at Newbury if Cheltenham is considered his number one priority, and the plotted-up mare Let It Rain a near certainty. Jamie Snowden’s Milldam didn’t seem to take to Windsor all that well but he boxed on bravely for fifth in the end and, eased another 1lb, he’s definitely one to keep in mind on heavy ground somewhere in the next few weeks. The William Hill Hurdle might not be the answer, but he couldn't be ruled out in the right conditions. Saint still on the rise Among the week’s more significant handicap amendments, Winston Junior leapt off the page. He was given a positive mention after his free-going second to Minella Study at Cheltenham’s December meeting, and it’s just hoped he hasn’t now shown his hand a little too readily. Having once again raced with the choke out but safely made all to win eased down at Ascot last Friday, this was the performance of a maturing horse, and the assessor has seen fit to bump Faye Bramley’s charge up 7lb to a mark of 131.

Winston Junior and Harry Cobden come nicely clear at Ascot

Perhaps the 89-rated Flat recruit is progressive enough to cope with such a rise, and it’s not like it can’t be done as six of the last 10 Fred Winter winners have defied marks in the 130s, but there must be a small temptation to take on Minella Study again and run in the Triumph, for which he was this week given an entry. Newbury winner C’Est Different has gone up another 10lb to 131 (remarkably started out off 92 last winter) and is bound for the Pertemps Final having already won a qualifier earlier this season, while the team behind Imperial Saint must have been jumping for joy all over again when they learnt on Tuesday morning that he’d only been raised 3lb for winning what looked a warm little edition of the Sky Bet Peter Marsh. Granted, he only edged home by a neck from Richmond Lake in a fairly desperate finish, Myretown’s latest bad blunder (three from home on this occasion) and Callum Pritchard’s 3lb claim aiding the winner’s cause, but Imperial Saint is still so unexposed as a three-miler and already proven on spring ground too so I don’t see how he won’t be a serious contender in a race like the Ultima even if Myretown (left on 142) will be slightly better off at the weights.

Big Trials Day for Jagwar You don’t get too many 7/4 shots for handicap chases around Cheltenham but, in fairness to the layers, Jagwar does look to have landed on his feet somewhat in terms of potential opposition this weekend. Connections have made no secret that the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase has been his target since that eyecatching effort on his belated comeback in the December Gold Cup, and he gets in here off just a 1lb higher mark despite Vincenzo and Imperial Saint giving the form some real substance with their wins at Ascot and Haydock last weekend. Having already put him up for the Ryanair Chase, Jagwar is going to need to win this and win well given JP McManus also has Fact To File, Jonbon and Majborough towards the top of the market for that Festival Grade 1. Still, it’s hoped he’ll have earnt a shot at it if winning on Saturday, with a step up in trip for the Ultima likely to be given serious consideration if not. Published at 15:00 GMT on 21/01/26