Handicap Hints: Keep tabs on Navajo Indy following non-staying effort at Haydock

A couple of mega-movers heading towards the periphery of championship-race territory featured among this week’s jumps handicap update from the BHA on Tuesday.

The first – due to the Greatwood Hurdle being run on a Sunday and therefore not captured in the previous week’s release – is Joe Tizzard’s Alexei, who went up 13lb for his six-length defeat of Helnwein on the Old Course.

There were a few interesting names being bandied about on Monday when it became evident something had been supplemented for Saturday’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle, and his was one of the less far-fetched ideas suggested by the comedians on X.

In the end it turned out to be Nemean Lion heading for Newcastle but with a new mark of 147 you’d imagine Alexei might not be too far off bumping heads with some of the better Graded hurdlers over two miles.

The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle on the Long Walk card at Ascot (December 20, entries out next week) was initially top of Tizzard’s thoughts post-Cheltenham, and I suppose they’ll know where they stand if he’s able to double up off the revised rating as he’ll then be squarely in the mix somewhere in the low-to-mid 150s.

Already now packing that sort of punch is the five-year-old Kabral Du Mathan, who shot up a stone (14lb) in one fell swoop to a mark of 154 and is suddenly looking much more than a handicapper in light of his stable debut success for Dan Skelton in Haydock’s Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs.

It was a great day for the Skeltons, who also took home another Betfair Chase thanks for Grey Dawning, but Kabral Du Mathan’s eased-down victory will have been a sweet tasting one seeing as they were sent the horse from Paul Nicholls’s in the summer.