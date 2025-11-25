Can Kalif Du Berlais justify Paul Nicholls rethink in Cheltenham’s December Gold Cup?

Caldwell Potter has been ruled out for the campaign, former protégé Dan Skelton is already £500,000 ahead of him in the trainer’s championship (salt rubbed firmly in wound by former Ditcheat resident Kabral Du Mathan bolting up on his first start for Skelton at Haydock on Saturday) and it’s looking like being Nicholls’ worst November winners-wise since before the turn of the century.

It’s at times like this Nicholls will look to his stable stars to pull him out of the mire and while he’s had just two winners in the last two weeks at least one of those was the hugely promising novice hurdler No Drama This End at Cheltenham.

At the start of the season, though, Kalif Du Berlais was the nominated ‘apple of his eye’ and Nicholls couldn’t contain his disappointment when the five-year-old could only manage a 23-length fourth when sent off 13/8 favourite for the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on November 7.

Talk of the Tingle Creek and Queen Mother Champion Chase were quickly put to one side. Instead of a Grade 1 campaign in the two-mile chases there was a rethink: he needed time to mature – and in the meantime he could step up in trip dropped in grade.

Nicholls pointed to Clan des Obeaux and Frodon who had quieter seasons at the same stage of their development – five turning six - and it is true they went onto greater things once they had cut their teeth in handicap chases.

Frodon won the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham as a four-year-old and did struggle at the start of his five-year-old campaign, before he bolted up just as he turned six at Cheltenham on Trials Day.

Clan des Obeaux also went fencing as a four-year-old and his ‘difficult’ second season chasing saw him take in graduation chases and the December Gold Cup (where he was second off 155) before he developed into a regular runner at the top table.

So you can see why Nicholls is keen to mention Kalif Du Berlais in the same breath as those two and you can see why Kalif Du Berlais appeared at the top of the December Gold Cup entries for Cheltenham on December 13 when they arrived in our inbox on Tuesday afternoon.

One of four nominated for the race from the Nicholls yard, the others being Il Ridoto, Tahmuras and Twinjets, here is the perfect race for Kalif Du Berlais to bounce back in with his trainer going for his sixth win in the contest (Poquelin won it twice, as did Frodon, with the four-year-old Unioniste being his other winner).