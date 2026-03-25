BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National latest news | Soldier In Milan 'fits the bill as a novice'

Appearing at a gallops morning on Wednesday, Meyler spoke in glowing terms about the seven-year-old who was fourth on his latest start in the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at Thurles on March 5.

He said: "I’m looking forward to Soldier In Milan, he fits the bill as a novice. It’s his first year over fences and he's been doing things well as of late. It’s very rare but we’ve seen it with Florida Pearl and Fact to File who is a recent example, horses who go straight from bumpers to chases.

"His bumper performance worked out spectacularly well given he beat King Rasko Grey. He’s a big frame of a horse and Emmet thought that he'd just be wasting his time over hurdles and he seems to be jumping fences well. He'll have a nice weight in the race so hopefully he can be bang there please God.

"It was a messy race the last day, he was dropped him in just to teach him how to switch off a little bit during the race which he did and it turned into a bit of a sprint which didn’t suit him but he came out of the race well and he’ll hopefully come into the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National in the right form.

"Emmet (Mullins) is a real shrewdie, a great target trainer, he loves it."