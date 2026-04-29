Guineas Weekend preview and tips from our racing podcast team

Ben Linfoot is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to discuss Betfred Guineas Weekend at Newmarket with the 2000 and 1000 Guineas on the line.
The team talk through the fancied horses for both Classics with Distant Storm a popular choice in the 2000 Guineas as Charlie Appleby bids to win his fourth renewal in six years.
In what looks an open renewal each-way chances are talked up amongst those at bigger prices, too, but Precise gives the 1000 Guineas a less open look.
She leads a strong Aidan O'Brien team and the consensus is the opposition have plenty on their plate to overhaul the impressive Fillies' Mile winner.
The panel talk through what they are looking forward to on the undercards as well ahead of a Classic weekend on the Rowley Mile.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
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