Goodwood Stable Tour: Hugo Palmer horse-by-horse guide to his team

Top trainer Hugo Palmer talks Vicki Gibbins through his team for next week's Qatar Goodwood Festival.

With Seagulls Eleven showing his best form as a four-year-old and juvenile Adaay Of Scarlett producing consistent results in Group company, Cheshire-based trainer Hugo Palmer is currently sitting 18th in the trainers’ championship table with accumulated prize money of £801,527 – ahead of where he finished the 2025 season. Based at Manor House Stables, the Classic-winning trainer is keen to send out a first Group 1 from his new base and will be represented by Seagulls Eleven in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes. “You’re only going to win Group 1s by running in them,” said Palmer. “It takes a glass half full person to think that Seagulls Eleven could win the Sussex Stakes, but strangers things have happened and he’s in the form of his life.” Palmer will enter Glorious Goodwood with a strong team of candidates for success throughout the week, including the well-fancied Stewards’ Cup hopeful Dubai Bling and We’re Gooses, drawn on the wrong side of the track in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. “It’s a deliberately big team because the prize money is good and we need to be there.” TUESDAY Ardisia – HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes “He’s going to need cut in the ground and is probably more likely to go to Chester.” Savage Mariner – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes “He ran second on debut to Libertango [subsequently won the Albany Stakes] at Leicester, but stepped on his shoe in the Norfolk and injured his foot. He ran on firm ground with a sore foot, so you can put a line through the Ascot run. I’ve been pleased with him since and I think we should have a good chance.” Brigid’s Well – Bolney English Wine Fillies Handicap Stakes “She definitely needs cut in the ground and is likely to be a non-runner.” Ruby’s Angel – World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies’ Handicap Stakes “She will run and has enjoyed a good year. She didn’t quite stay seven furlongs at Newmarket last time but has danced every danced. Goodwood should suit her.”

Seagulls Eleven wins at Epsom from Persica

WEDNESDAY Sale Shark – Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes “He won his side in the Windsor Castle Stakes and ran fine from a very unpromising position in the Rose Bowl at Newbury last week. I think he’s better than that – Kieran Shoemark got off him and said ‘this horse feels all speed, come back to five furlongs and let him roll’, which is what we’re going to do. I think the Molecomb will be a big field and a competitive race.” Seagulls Eleven – Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes “We’re going to have a go. He’s better than ever this year and has produced a career-best every time he’s raced in 2026. He will need to run considerably better again to win, but it’s going to be interesting to see where the three-year-olds measure up to the older horses. “I don’t feel we have much to find with Opera Ballo. We very nearly beat Zeus Olympios at Ascot two weeks ago and Zeus Olympios has beaten Opera Ballo. When we faced Opera Ballo on a straight track, we finished second beaten two lengths and a straight track wouldn’t suit Seagulls Eleven. We don’t have to find much to bridge the gap. “It could be that the three-year-olds are a stone better than the older horses, or they could be a stone worse. The great thing that Seagulls Eleven has, is that he’s entirely versatile on different ground. He loves Goodwood, the turning track and the small fields.”

Adaay Of Scarlett makes an impressive winning debut