Racegoers pose for a photo on Royal Ascot 2024 day two
Racegoers pose for a photo on Royal Ascot 2024 day two

Going news and market movers on day two of Royal Ascot

Horse Racing
Tue June 16, 2026 · 14 min ago

All the latest going news ahead of the second day at Royal Ascot.

Going

The going at Ascot is Good to Firm.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said on Tuesday: “The plan tonight is to mow the track first and then put 5mm of water on everything afterwards.

“There may be a shower around this evening, but it’s not going to amount to much. There may also be a shower overnight, but again we’re not talking about any volume – just a splash of rain, probably less than 1mm.

"The plan is to apply 5mm across the track to maintain conditions. We will have lost about 4mm through evapotranspiration during the day, the figures are adding up to that, which is why we’re putting it back in."

Royal Ascot Tuesday

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