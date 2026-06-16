Going news and market movers on day two of Royal Ascot

All the latest going news ahead of the second day at Royal Ascot.
Going
The going at Ascot is Good to Firm.
Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said on Tuesday: “The plan tonight is to mow the track first and then put 5mm of water on everything afterwards.
“There may be a shower around this evening, but it’s not going to amount to much. There may also be a shower overnight, but again we’re not talking about any volume – just a splash of rain, probably less than 1mm.
"The plan is to apply 5mm across the track to maintain conditions. We will have lost about 4mm through evapotranspiration during the day, the figures are adding up to that, which is why we’re putting it back in."
Royal Ascot Tuesday
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Willie Mullins column
- Andrew Asquith's long-range tips
- Ben Linfoot punting Q&A
- Mark Howard's Horses to Follow
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- Paddy Twomey: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.