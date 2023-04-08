Sporting Life
Haskoy (far right) in winning action at York
Time Lock was just denied by Haskoy at York

Flat season 2023 preview: Horses to follow from joint-trainers Harry & Roger Charlton

By Oli Bell
15:14 · SAT April 08, 2023

Oli Bell gets the lowdown from the famous Beckhampton Stables as Harry & Roger Charlton provide their five horses to follow.

Harry and Roger Charlton: My horses to Follow

  • Click on horse name for full profile, free video replays and to add to My Stable

OKEECHOBEE

A fine-looking horse who has won his final three races. Now rated 102, he looks the type to fair well in stakes races this year between a mile and 10 furlongs.

TIME LOCK

A lightly-raced Frankel filly with size and scope, who was unlucky not to land the Galtres Stakes at York when last seen in August. Her form is very solid and she looks the type to progress again this year.

GREEK ORDER

He's a three-year-old Kingman colt and, after finishing third on debut at Salisbury, was beaten a neck when second at Newmarket in October. He travelled very well and just got run down in the final strides. He is an impressive physical who looks to have a future.

ASHKY

A very consistent filly who won three races last year and was a bit unfortunate not to win her final start when third at Newmarket in October. She kept bumping into fast ground but a little cut could improve her, as could a step up to 10 furlongs. We hope she can progress further, being a filly with a lot of size.

VALSAD

He progressed nicely in the early part of last season and then had a break after his good run when third in a valuable handicap at Haydock on July 2. Rated 85, he should improve again this year.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

