A lightly-raced Frankel filly with size and scope, who was unlucky not to land the Galtres Stakes at York when last seen in August. Her form is very solid and she looks the type to progress again this year.

A fine-looking horse who has won his final three races. Now rated 102, he looks the type to fair well in stakes races this year between a mile and 10 furlongs.

He's a three-year-old Kingman colt and, after finishing third on debut at Salisbury, was beaten a neck when second at Newmarket in October. He travelled very well and just got run down in the final strides. He is an impressive physical who looks to have a future.

A very consistent filly who won three races last year and was a bit unfortunate not to win her final start when third at Newmarket in October. She kept bumping into fast ground but a little cut could improve her, as could a step up to 10 furlongs. We hope she can progress further, being a filly with a lot of size.

He progressed nicely in the early part of last season and then had a break after his good run when third in a valuable handicap at Haydock on July 2. Rated 85, he should improve again this year.