He was bought at the horses-in-training sale at the end of last year. We've done well with horses from other yards and he's got a lovely profile. His form in Ireland is good, Joseph (O'Brien) was very complimentary about him and my little team who do the sales really liked him. He's a good-looking son of Ulysses so 10 furlongs and beyond will be his bag. I think he could be a really nice middle-distance handicapper this year, maybe even a bit more than that.

Entered in the Guineas, he was a Group 2 winner at Goodwood last year in the Vintage Stakes. I don't quite know what happened after that, he travelled great in Ireland but didn't quite get home and then I'm not sure he was suited by Newmarket in the Dewhurst at the end of a long year. I have a feeling this fella is going to come back sprinting this year, he's by Oasis Dream and is a big, strong colt with plenty of speed. We'll look at the Greenham but I'd say the Pavilion Stakes might be for him and hopefully he could be a Commonwealth Cup horse after that. He's wintered well and looks fantastic.

She ran two lovely races as a two-year-old, firstly at Doncaster and then at Kempton when three fillies pulled nicely clear of the rest of the field. She is massive! She's a big, big unit and anything she did at two was going to be a bonus. Being a daughter of Sea The Stars, hopefully she stays 12 furlongs and she's got a good mind. She'll start off over 10 furlongs I think and then I'd love to look at an Oaks trial or something like that in May. She's a filly we like a lot and hopefully she can improve plenty on what she did last year.

Also by Sea The Stars, she won her second start at Newmarket over seven furlongs. She did it very comfortably on really quick ground which I don't think suited her ideally to be honest. She came back lame from that and we called it a day for the year and she's had a pipe-opener at Wolverhampton in February in quite a hot fillies' race. The form has already worked out well and my filly will have needed the run big-time. We think she's pretty nice and could be another for an Oaks trial after running in the 10-furlong handicap at Doncaster this weekend.

A couple of months ago I'd never be putting him up to be honest as he's a real 'sleeper' at home but he's never been a good work horse at home. He won at Doncaster impressively at the end of last year then got balloted out of the Balmoral at Ascot on Champions Day. We took the decision then to put him away and save his handicap mark for the Lincoln at Doncaster. He had a short break but was back in early to prepare him for this and he's had a crystal-clear preparation. His work has actually been better than before and I think he could take another step forward. He's typically a hold-up horse and he's much better with some cut in the ground. I have a feeling there could be a very nice handicap in him at some point.