James Doyle celebrates winning the 1000 Guineas on Cachet

Flat season 2023 preview: Horses to follow from trainer George Boughey

By Oli Bell
10:12 · THU April 06, 2023

Classic-winning trainer George Boughey provides Oli Bell with his five most exciting horses for the turf season this year.

George Boughey: My horses to Follow

CACHET

She had a few little setbacks at the end of last year and never got back on the track. She had a busy schedule last spring and looks to be going great again now. She's probably going to go to the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (Lingfield) on May 13, races like the Prix Maurice De Gheest could come into our thinking, races like that. She may have an entry in the six-furlong Group 1 at Royal Ascot, and could be on the plan to America at some point too, Saratoga or the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year. There's a lot to look forward to if we can get her back to her best.

ALL THE KING'S MEN

He's a nice horse from France and he bolted up on stable debut at Lingfield in January, having been gelded. He's working back from something like the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and he looks better than the horse that won that race for us last year (Inver Park) so he's very exciting for those six and seven furlong handicaps at the moment.

PASTICHE

This is a lovely filly and we've taken plenty of time with her. She was training well in the spring last year but didn't quite step forward enough to get onto the track. She was impressive when winning her maiden at Southwell second time out in October and a race like the Sandringham is very much on the cards for her. She'll run in a seven-furlong or a mile fillies' novice in the next few weeks and then the plan would be to go to Royal Ascot if she gets a nice mark for that.

QUEEN OLLY

Queen Olly joined us through the winter and she's training good. She'll go first up in the Nell Gwyn and we've been very pleased with her. She's out of a Galileo mare and might get a little further, it'll be interesting to see if she can get the mile as her work has been good.

MARMARA STAR

She's another three-year-old filly and won on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in January. She had a little setback after that but has done well over the rest of the winter and is looking good physically. I suspect the further she goes in terms of trip, the better she'll be.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

