Newmarket trainer George Scott provides Oli Bell with his five most exciting horses for the turf season this year.

George Scott: My horses to Follow

PRYDWEN He ran a bit over the winter and was impressive the last day when winning at Wolverhampton in early-March. He could run in something at Epsom or Chester on his way to Royal Ascot. He's always been a late-maturing type of horse and should keep on improving. ROCKET RODNEY He had a pretty solid two-year-old season and I'm pleased with the way he's strengthened up, he's training well. He could go straight to Royal Ascot, although he's come to hand a little sooner than I anticipated so he could have a little prep run.

PROVOCATEUR She's a filly who was a very slow learner on the track. Despite her pedigree, it looks like a step up in trip might see her in a better light. She starts life off a particularly low mark and I can see her being progressive. UNNAMED TWO-YEAR-OLD (DANDY MAN x HEAVENLY ANGEL) He's a very nice-looking colt and hasn't done much wrong at home. He's got plenty of Dark Angel in him (his pedigree) and I think he might enjoy some cut in the ground. I'm pleased with everything he's showing. SEAX He's quite a neat horse and has got plenty of action. Although he hasn't started any faster work yet, I'm very excited about him at this very early stage.

