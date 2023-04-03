James Ferguson: My horses to Follow

Trainer James Ferguson has a Southwell runner this Tuesday he hopes could be bound for the Greenham Stakes next - check out his five to follow.

CANBERRA LEGEND He's a lovely Australia three-year-old colt. He was always a nice two-year-old but we had to back off him a little bit towards the end of the year. He won first time out at Newcastle in February, really impressively. We've decided to wait for the turf with him, rather than run on the all-weather again. He'll either be aimed at the Feilden Stakes or the Craven as he couldn't have won his novice in better style. He holds a Derby entry but we're obviously a long way from that. ZOOLOGY He's a Zoustar colt who won his maiden at Yarmouth in good style last September. Things didn't go right on his next start at Newmarket but he looks like he's developed from two to three and I'm running him over seven furlongs at Southwell on Tuesday. Hopefully that gives him a bit of confidence and if he comes out of that race in good form he'll be aimed towards the Greenham Stakes at Newbury. He's a good-looking horse and I think he could be quite a nice type.

GOOD KARMA A nice Dark Angel three-year-old owned by Michael Buckley. He won second time out at Wolverhampton, impressively. That was over seven furlongs, I think he will stay a mile but I'd like to see him run in a novice under a penalty over seven again. You'd love to see him in a race like the Britannia as I think a mile handicap will really suit him. You probably won't see this horse until May. LIKE A TIGER He is a three-year-old Farhh colt, out of a mare called Last Tango Inparis. He's a very likeable horse, loves the soft ground and won when last seen at Kempton in November, beating a nice horse called Umberto over a mile. He's developed nicely from two to three and his pedigree suggests he'll stay a mile and a half. We'll probably start in a mile and a quarter handicap and hopefully he'll progress into pattern races. DEAUVILLE LEGEND He won the Great Voltigeur last year, travelled down to Australia and gave us all a great time when running the Melbourne Cup. He finished a well-run fourth, considering how soft the ground was, and I've given him a really long break after he got home. We probably won't see this horse out until Royal Ascot but I'd like to run him in the Hardwicke Stakes. Then I think he'll be one for the latter end of the season and an international campaign again. I'm really looking forward to getting him back in action.

