Harry Eustace: My horses to Follow

Trainer Harry Eustace provides us with the five horses he's most excited about seeing hit the track this turf season.
She's taken her form up a notch or two over the winter on the all-weather and I think she's better on the grass so she should be a bit of fun in those Listed fillies' races this year. She likes fast ground and I'd be hopeful she might pick up some more black type.
He's quite a nice three-year-old having had the one run last year when second at Haydock, and filled the runner-up spot again at Wolverhampton just last week. I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout the year.
She's a three-year-old filly by Zoustar. She won her only start last year and at the moment the plan is to start her out in the Fred Darling. That'll dictate the rest of the year with her.
He's a two-year-old and I quite like him, he's by Profitable and is mentally very good. Physically, he's taking the work so far very well too.
He looks to have a bit of quality and he'll probably one for six furlongs in the second half of the season.
