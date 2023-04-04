Michael Bell: My horses to Follow

This is a Lope De Vega three-year-old colt who ran an eyecatching debut at Newcastle when fifth to Chesspiece on November 11 and he's a horse we're looking forward to getting on the track this year. He'll start in a 10 furlong novice and hopefully he can progress through the ranks.

PONGA

He is an Acclamation two-year-old who looks sharp and early, he'll be out in a five-furlong novice soon and we're hoping he could make up into a Royal Ascot two-year-old.

She seems to have come on from two to three. She's taken a bit of time to come to hand but we're happy with the way she's been training lately. She had a great year last year and she's going to start in the six-furlong fillies' race for three-year-olds at Chelmsford.