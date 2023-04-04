Michael Bell: My horses to Follow

Michael Bell gives us the handful of horses he's expecting to make a mark on the 2023 Flat season.
This is a Lope De Vega three-year-old colt who ran an eyecatching debut at Newcastle when fifth to Chesspiece on November 11 and he's a horse we're looking forward to getting on the track this year. He'll start in a 10 furlong novice and hopefully he can progress through the ranks.
He is an Acclamation two-year-old who looks sharp and early, he'll be out in a five-furlong novice soon and we're hoping he could make up into a Royal Ascot two-year-old.
She seems to have come on from two to three. She's taken a bit of time to come to hand but we're happy with the way she's been training lately. She had a great year last year and she's going to start in the six-furlong fillies' race for three-year-olds at Chelmsford.
She is an unraced three-year-old New Approach filly. She's taken a bit of time to come to hand overall but is ready to make her debut quite soon. She seems likely to stay quite well and will hopefully progress throughout the season.
He's a two-year-old full-brother to Pretty Pollyanna. He won't be out for a while but is already looking like he could be a nice two-year-old colt for the summer.
