Billy Loughnane hungry for Royal Ascot success after drawing a blank in 2025

Leaving Royal Ascot empty-handed is a position that every jockey wants to avoid, and after drawing a blank at the meeting last year, Billy Loughnane is hungry to make amends.

It was back in 2024 at the five-day meeting that the talented 20-year-old announced himself to a global audience with victories on the Brian Meehan-trained Rashabar in the Group Two Coventry Stakes and Soprano for his boss George Boughey in the Sandringham Stakes. While having a number of chances to add to that tally 12 months ago, the Classic-winning jockey found himself out of luck, having to watch others soak up the adulation of tasting victory at what is arguably the most important meeting on the Flat racing calendar. But with a team of exciting prospects lined up for this year’s fixture, highlighted by Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Bow Echo in Tuesday's St James’s Palace Stakes, Loughnane is confident he can get the ball rolling early and make a return to the hallowed winner’s enclosure. Loughnane said: “Rashabar and Soprano were great two years ago, but last year was hard as I drew a blank. I will be disappointed if I draw a blank this year as I’ve got a really nice book of rides. “Royal Ascot is our biggest week of the year. Pretty much every good horse turns up to race there.

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"Having a favourite for a Group One is what you dream about growing up, especially a 2000 Guineas winner in a St James’s Palace Stakes which is fantastic. I’m more excited to get him back on track as for me it has been a long time since the 2000 Guineas. “I went with a nice book of rides last year, but probably nothing compared to the book I have this year. Hopefully I can start it on the right foot on Tuesday. "Winning the 2000 Guineas at the start of the year makes you hungry for more Group Ones and more winners across Ascot week so we will be trying our best to knock a few off." The glint in his eye and smile etched on his face tells you all you need to know as to what he thinks of Bow Echo. And while this will require another standout performance from the son of Night Of Thunder to confirm his superiority as the outstanding miler of his generation, Loughnane is confident that the ceiling of his ability is yet to be reached. Loughnane said: “He is strengthening up with the more training he is doing. He is really beginning to mature, but I think there is more maturing to be done as the year is going to go on. Hopefully there is still plenty of improvement in him. “He has got a beautiful mind and takes everything in his stride so well, which is massive on such big occasions. A lot of races can be lost in the preliminaries, but, touchwood, that is his biggest asset and, as long as he stays like that, I think he should be fine. “It is a different challenge. He has run the majority of races on straight lines, but he handled the bend no problem at Haydock Park. He is very versatile. I’m not worried about the different test of the track. "I’m excited to take on the other horses. It is making up for a really nice race. I’m looking forward to it and I don’t feel any pressure riding him. “It is weird as usually you would feel pressure riding those sorts of horses. I know him so well from the mornings, and I know what he can do. I’m excited for the challenge of taking on the good horses and hopefully he is good enough on the day.”

READ: Bow Echo primed for the St James's Palace Stakes

Quite often a certain moment can give an indication to the level of ability a horse possesses. For Loughnane, he points to last year’s Listed Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes as that exact moment in time when he knew what a unique talent he was dealing with. Loughnane said: “It is always hard to say they have star quality about them before they go and do it. His work in the mornings had always been good. He didn’t do a lot before he went to Newbury, and he was obviously impressive at Newbury, but it is a big step up from a novice to then go up into stakes company. “I was impressed with him at Haydock Park. When I rode him there that was probably the first time I thought we could have a really nice one here. “The fact he was able to quicken twice at Haydock Park, quicken to lead, and then quicken away from Publish in the final half-a-furlong, was the first time really that I thought we could have a really smart horse here. Thankfully he has kept progressing. “He has shown all the right signs. He is never flashy in the mornings, but when you do ask the question he is always there. He did a really nice piece of work on the July Course on Friday morning, and that puts him in good stead. "He is following the same routine as he did into the 2000 Guineas and he is in great nick. He was very good at Newmarket and, if he turns up in the same form, he should produce a good run."

Bow Echo - delighted connections with gallop

Not only will Bow Echo face a re-match with Gstaad, the horse that finished second behind him on the Rowley Mile, and winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas, but he will also take on Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Rayif. However, one potential gatecrasher to the party is Talk Of New York, who ran out an impressive winner of the Listed Star Sports Heron Stakes on his last start. And with Loughnane having one foot in the door at Moulton Paddocks, he is well aware of his talents. He said: “In any Group One race they all have a decent level of ability to be taking part in one. Gstaad was good in Ireland after Newmarket. I don’t think he did much wrong at Newmarket either. "Talk Of New York it is a little bit of an unknown for him stepping up into that territory, but he was very impressive at Sandown Park. He is a very big, imposing horse. I’ve seen Talk Of New York in his work at home, and he is a very smart horse. Charlie has managed him beautifully in bringing him through the grades gradually. It will be interesting to see him take on the next level of horse now as he steps up. "I think he is a very smart horse as well, as is the French horse. It will make up into a very nice race. I’m looking forward to seeing what gate we get as I’ll then be able to make a bit more of a plan. I’m happy they are all coming as it will make up into a great race and hopefully he is good enough to win it.” Although Loughnane hopes Bow Echo can make it opening day to remember, he has selected two other horses from the Boughey camp he believes can shine on the big stage.