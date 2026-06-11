Timeform's David Cleary provides an in-depth guide to this year's St James's Palace Stakes, featuring a fascinating clash between three Classic winners and more.

Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes – Ascot, one mile, 3yo colts In many ways the perfectly-designed race, in the perfect slot in the calendar. It provides the opportunity for the winners of Europe's three major Guineas to come together and establish the pecking order in the classic generation before the three-year-olds go on and tackle their elders, starting with the Sussex Stakes at the end of July. In the last two years, all three of those Guineas winners have been in the line-up, and such a clash is on the cards again, with the 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo, Gstaad, who was second at Newmarket before landing the Irish version, and the Poulains victor Rayif, among nine remaining in the race at the five-day stage.

Best winning performances on Timeform ratings since 2001 131 Henrythenavigator

129 Shamardal*, Rock of Gibraltar

127 Field Of Gold, Poetic Flare

126 Dawn Approach, Mastercraftsman, Palace Pier *run at York The standard of the race is very consistent, the majority of winners had already shown a smart level of form, often by winning a classic at a mile, and all bar six of the winners since 2001 fall within the range 121-127. As well as the two winners rated 129, Raven's Pass matched that figure when runner-up to Henrythenavigator in 2008. That was the second of five epic clashes between the pair that season, Henrythenavigator, who had beaten Raven's Pass in the Guineas, winning the Sussex Stakes by a head before Raven's Pass gained his revenge in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Breeders' Cup Classic. The three winners to have been rated below 121 were Without Parole (120) in 2018, who had won the Heron Stakes, Most Improved (119) in 2012, whose best run previously had been when third in the Dewhurst, and the ill-fated Guineas winner Coroebus (114) in 2022. Neither Without Parole nor Most Improved won another race after their victory at the Royal meeting.

READ: Bow Echo primed for the St James's Palace Stakes

Tactics Neolithic and Flushing Meadows look potential pacemakers for the Ballydoyle team, both having shown no better than useful form. Neolithic has generally made the running or pressed the leader in his races, though he is untried on going firmer than good and was withdrawn due to unsuitable ground from the Irish Guineas. Flushing Meadows, who has run over further on his last two starts, has made the running a couple of times in his races. Puerto Rico was slightly more patiently ridden in the Poulains than he had been when winning his three pattern races at two. He seems likely to be ridden prominently, though obviously running on his own merits. Gstaad broke well at Newmarket before being taken to race just behind the leader and again seems likely to hold a prominent position. Bow Echo came from off the pace in the Guineas, travelling smoothly and finishing strongly. Rayif was ridden prominently when winning the Poulains. Talk Of New York raced in mid-field in the Heron Stakes, a race where the field got well strung out and the leaders went faster than ideal.

Timefigure analysis of Talk Of New York's Sandown win

Trip/Ground/Draw With the five serious contenders having been campaigned at a mile, the trip is obviously not a question. The Ascot ground is described as Good to Firm (Good in places) at the time of writing. There is rain forecast before the weather turns drier and warmer from the weekend. Going similar to the current description seems likely. Such conditions wouldn't be a problem for either Bow Echo (all four runs on Good to Firm, accordingly to Timeform) or Gstaad, who has raced mainly on Good to Firm. The ground for all four of Talk Of New York's runs has been described as Good. Faster ground may be more of an unknown for Puerto Rico, who has raced mainly on Good or softer, and Rayif, who is untried on firmer than Good. The draw's main impact in a single-figure field is likely to be tactical, particularly with as many as four Ballydoyle runners in the line-up. A draw on the inside could lead potentially to a rider finding themselves in a pocket on the rail in the straight, even in a relatively small field. Rayif tracking the pace could end up in that position, were he to be drawn low. Getting cover from an outside stall would be the main aim were Bow Echo or Talk Of New York especially drawn wide.

READ: Matt Brocklebank on a hot edition of the St James's Palace Stakes

Form The unbeaten Bow Echo looked a superior Guineas winner when beating Gstaad in clear-cut fashion at Newmarket, the pair coming well clear (replay below). Although he hasn't run since, those behind him have generally come out and franked the form. Gstaad himself went one better in the Irish Guineas at the Curragh, though without having to match his Newmarket effort.

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Rayif produced a career best in landing the Poulains at Longchamp, though the form looks inferior to that shown by Bow Echo and Gstaad. The second and third ran well below the form they showed that day on their next run. Puerto Rico started odds on for the Poulains, making his reappearance, having won the Champagne Stakes, the Lagadere (when Rayif was third) and Criterium International as a two year old. He managed to finish only fourth. Talk Of New York won the Heron Stakes at Sandown, a race Without Parole won prior to his victory in the St James's Palace in 2018. Talk Of New York found an impressive turn of foot to score at Sandown and clearly has the most potential to improve among the main contenders, even if his form at the moment is quite a bit behind that of at least Bow Echo and Gstaad. Paddock Gstaad has continued to do well physically since he won the Coventry Stakes at this meeting in 2025. He's an imposing colt, a size bigger than Bow Echo, even though the latter is well put together. Puerto Rico was a good-bodied colt at two, so it will be interesting to see how he has developed over the winter. For Talk Of New York, this will be a different experience, so it will be worth noting how he copes with the preliminaries on a much busier raceday than he has so far encountered.

Thumbs up from Christophe Soumillon after Puerto Rico wins the Lagardere at Longchamp