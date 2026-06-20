Almeraq won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes | report, reaction, replay

Almeraq (25/1) collared two international challengers in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A faller at York last season, it's been a long way back for Almeraq but he's rewarded his connections' patience in spades. He proved that he was none the worse for his tumble on the Knavesmire when winning the listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury on his reappearance but this represented a huge step up in class with a strong international challenge. That challenge was led by Australian mare and race favourite Joliestar and the mare didn't let her connections down, battling hard and only giving way in the final few, agonising yards of the contest. She was the meat in the sandwich with Satono Reve, representing Japan, racing towards the stands' side and he finished with a rattle but had to settle for second for the second year in succession. The French-trained Stolen Kiss was fourth with the quartet separated by only a nose, a short-head and a head. Almeraq's victory capped a fine week for trainer William Haggas - for whom it was a fourth winner - and Tom Marquand who was riding his third winner of the week.

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Haggas said: “It would have been lovely to celebrate a Japanese winner, but I’m delighted to have won. It is terrific that these people come across the world to race here and support our biggest calendar. I’m sorry they didn’t win, but I’m delighted to beat them, but long may it continue that they come over from Australia and Japan. “As you know he had a fall at York last year when poor Jim [Crowley] got injured and Trevor Whelan got injured. It took a long time to come back, and it has been gently, gently this spring. He was pretty shook up after York. It is quite hard to fall in a race like that, at that speed, but we gave him a lot of time as there was no need to get him ready for the autumn. “We gave him a lot of time, and this has proved why we did that. Hopefully it is now onwards and upwards as he is fine now. “He won nicely at Salisbury, but this was a completely different jump in class, but he has managed to cope with it well. He is a beautiful horse, and we have always loved him. He is a big, strong, powerful horse. I think he will get better as he is pretty lightly raced. “I thought this ground might be a bit quick for him as he has got big feet. I thought it might be a bit quick, but it clearly wasn’t. Slow ground horses can cope with the straight track here. I’m not saying he is a slow ground horse, he was just terribly impressive on slow ground at Ayr. “He has taken his form to a new level so we are delighted. I would think for sure that we would go for the July Cup. We have Elmonjed in the same ownership for Shadwell for that race as well. “I’m thrilled for Shadwell as I’ve been involved with them for quite some time now. To get a Group One winner on the biggest stage for Shadwell is terrific.”

Almeraq (left) battles to victory in another Royal Ascot thriller