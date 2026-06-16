Royal Ascot glory for Wayne Lordan aboard Great Barrier Reef
Royal Ascot glory for Wayne Lordan aboard Great Barrier Reef

A round-up of the rest of the action from day one at Royal Ascot

Horse Racing
Tue June 16, 2026 · 3 min ago

A round-up of the rest of the action from day one at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien won the Group 2 Coventry Stakes for the twelfth time but not with the horse that many expected.

Confucious, the mount of Ryan Moore, was, understandably, sent off as favourite but it was the Wayne Lordan ridden Great Barrier Reef who obliged at 6/1.

The winner of the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes was one of six to race towards the inside of the course from their low draws but that group gradually edged across to join the remainder with about two furlongs to run.

There was little to separate the majority of the 22 runners at that point as they fanned out across the course but Lordan's charge kept going forwards to deny Adaay Of Scarlett (40/1) and Royal Heritage (12/1) by half-a-length and a neck. Cut A Dash was fourth.

Paddy Power make Great Barrier Reef 14/1 (from 20s) for the 2000 Guineas.

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Royal Ascot 2026

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