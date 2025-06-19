Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
All Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets
Free Betting Guides
Back to Main Site
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets

Royal Ascot Preview & Free Bets for Day Three

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

After two days of sparkling fashion, elite racing, and a few surprises, Day Three of Royal Ascot 2025 pivots toward endurance, prestige, and the enduring drama of the Gold Cup—the crown jewel of the meeting’s staying races. The atmosphere will be electric, and while the royalty may steal the headlines, it's the horses who will write history.

We also have you covered with up to £125 in Free Bet offers to use on Royal Ascot, from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market:

Sky Bet - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Claim Offer

Betfair - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Paddy Power - Bet £10 on Royal Ascot, Get £40 in Racing Bets + £5 on Any Sport!

Claim Offer

Tip: Always check T&Cs and minimum odds requirements before claiming any Royal Ascot free bets.

🏆 Feature Race: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

The eyes of the racing world turn to the 2m 4f Gold Cup, the most coveted prize for stayers in the sport. This year, we see a mouthwatering clash between the reigning champion Kyprios, now a seasoned stayer seeking a second crown after last year’s gritty win, and the fast-rising star Sweet Redemption, a lightly raced but powerful stayer from the John and Thady Gosden yard who has dominated in trial races this spring.

Also lining up is Vauban, the dual-purpose marvel who won the Queen’s Vase in 2023 and returns with serious ambitions. If the ground stays good-to-soft, expect Gregory, last year’s St Leger runner-up, to find his rhythm late and mount a challenge.

 

It’s a clash of generations, form, and stamina—a race for the ages.

📹 Royal Ascot Preview with Patrick Mullins 

🕵️‍♂️ Our tips for Royal Ascot 

 Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

 Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

 Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

📺 How to Watch and Bet Live on Royal Ascot

Catch every moment of the Royal Ascot 2025 on:

  • ITV Racing

  • Racing TV

  • Live streaming via major bookmakers (if you’ve placed a qualifying bet)

Coverage begins from 1:30 PM.

Many bookmakers offering Royal Ascot free bets also provide live streaming of the race.

🏆 Don’t Miss Our Royal Ascot Week Coverage

Full Editorial Coverage here

Sporting Life Expert Tips here

Full Results here

Racecards here

Free Bets and Betting Offers here

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets