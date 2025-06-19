Royal Ascot Preview & Free Bets for Day Three

After two days of sparkling fashion, elite racing, and a few surprises, Day Three of Royal Ascot 2025 pivots toward endurance, prestige, and the enduring drama of the Gold Cup—the crown jewel of the meeting’s staying races. The atmosphere will be electric, and while the royalty may steal the headlines, it's the horses who will write history.

We also have you covered with up to £125 in Free Bet offers to use on Royal Ascot, from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market:

Sky Bet - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Betfair - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Paddy Power - Bet £10 on Royal Ascot, Get £40 in Racing Bets + £5 on Any Sport!

Tip: Always check T&Cs and minimum odds requirements before claiming any Royal Ascot free bets.

🏆 Feature Race: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

The eyes of the racing world turn to the 2m 4f Gold Cup, the most coveted prize for stayers in the sport. This year, we see a mouthwatering clash between the reigning champion Kyprios, now a seasoned stayer seeking a second crown after last year’s gritty win, and the fast-rising star Sweet Redemption, a lightly raced but powerful stayer from the John and Thady Gosden yard who has dominated in trial races this spring.

Also lining up is Vauban, the dual-purpose marvel who won the Queen’s Vase in 2023 and returns with serious ambitions. If the ground stays good-to-soft, expect Gregory, last year’s St Leger runner-up, to find his rhythm late and mount a challenge.

It’s a clash of generations, form, and stamina—a race for the ages.

📹 Royal Ascot Preview with Patrick Mullins

🕵️‍♂️ Our tips for Royal Ascot

Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

📺 How to Watch and Bet Live on Royal Ascot

Catch every moment of the Royal Ascot 2025 on:

ITV Racing

Racing TV

Live streaming via major bookmakers (if you’ve placed a qualifying bet)

Coverage begins from 1:30 PM.

Many bookmakers offering Royal Ascot free bets also provide live streaming of the race.

🏆 Don’t Miss Our Royal Ascot Week Coverage

Full Editorial Coverage here

Sporting Life Expert Tips here

Full Results here

Racecards here

Free Bets and Betting Offers here