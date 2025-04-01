Sporting Life
New customers can claim up to £130 in free bets to use on the 2025 Grand National with three of the most trusted bookmakers.

Grand National 2025 Offers: Get up to £130 in Free Bets to use on the racing.

The 2025 Randox Grand National is upon us and we have you covered with up to £130 in free bets to use on the world's most famous steeple chase. 

The following offers are from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market:

Terms and Conditions:

  • New Customers Only
  • First Single & EW Bet Only
  • Odds of 1/1 or greater
  • Free Bets for Horse Racing Only
  • Free Bets Expire after 30 Days
  • 18+ 
  • Eligibility Restrictions & Futher T&C's apply. 

 

Terms and Conditions:

  • Place a minimum £10 bet on Sportsbook
  • Odds of evens or greater
  • Free Bets only used on bet builders, accumulators or multiples. 
  • Rewards valid for 30 days. 
  • 18+ Please Gamble Responsibly

 

Terms and Conditions: 

  • New Customers Only
  • Place a min £5 bet on Sportsbook 
  • Odds must be minimum evens. 
  • Free Bets valid for 30 days
  • Further T&C's apply
  • Please Gamble Responsibly

 

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National will begin at 4:00pm on Saturday the 5th April. 

 

Where is the Grand National?

The race is annually held at Aintree Raceourse in Merseyside, near Liverpool. 

 

Where can I watch the Grand National?

Channel Coverage starts
ITV1 12:45pm
Racing TV 12:45pm

 

All about the Grand National

The Randox Grand National remains one of the most prestigious races in the world, with £1million in total prize-money and half of that sum going to the eventual winner, who will have to beat off their rivals and negotiate the 30 famous fences around Aintree’s spectacular course on Merseyside, Liverpool.

The Grand National is run over four miles, two and a half furlongs and the 2025 edition is due to start at 4pm on Saturday April 5. The great race, famously won three times by Red Rum in the 1970s and twice by the diminutive Tiger Roll much more recently, is these days made up of a 34-strong field featuring some of the best staying chasers in Britain and Ireland.

 

This year’s favourites include Cheltenham Festival hero Stumptown, the returning 2024 victor I Am Maximus and improving seven-year-olds Iroko and Intense Raffles. Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old National winner since 1940 when springing a 50/1 surprise in 2022 and, at the other end of the age spectrum, Celebre d’Allen will be the oldest runner in this year’s line-up as the only 13-year-old in the race. The most recent 13-year-old winner was Sergeant Murphy in 1923.

 

 

Grand National Tip

Willie Mullins bids for back-to-back victories in the Randox Grand National and he looks to have several good chances, including MINELLA COCOONER who found his best form last spring when placed in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse before winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. He will enjoy the prevailing ground, looks on a competitive handicap mark and appears to have all the right attributes for a modern-day National, being a former Grade 1 winner over hurdles who is still at the peak of his powers as a nine-year-old.

Which horses are running in the Grand National?

Check out of Grand National runners page to see all the potential runners in this years renewal. 

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

