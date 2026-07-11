Erling Haaland - Norway vs England - 40/1 Haaland to have 1+ shots on target - Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

Match Overview

Fixture: Norway vs England

Competition: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

Venue: Miami

Date: Saturday 11 July 2026

Kick-off: 22:00 BST

TV: ITV1

Offer: Sky Bet, 40/1 on Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target (new customers)

The Sky Bet Sign Up Offer puts the tournament's most talked-about striker at the heart of the action as Norway meet England in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in Miami. Erling Haaland dragged Norway past Brazil in the round of 16 and remains the man everything Norway do runs through. With that in mind, Sky Bet's 40/1 on Haaland to have 1+ shots on target is an eye-catching welcome offer for new customers, at the time of writing.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Norway's Route to Miami Runs Through Haaland

Norway have done superbly to reach their first World Cup quarter-final, and their first major tournament since Euro 2000. But the story of their run has been a simple one: when Norway need a moment, Haaland provides it. Nowhere was that clearer than against Brazil, where his heroics clinched the biggest result of Stale Solbakken's six-year spell.

England represent a clear step up from anything Norway have faced, and Thomas Tuchel's side are expected to control possession and territory. That is likely to make Norway even more reliant on their number nine to manufacture something on his own, which is exactly the scenario in which Haaland has thrived.

Haaland's Norway Numbers Make for Compelling Reading

Across his most recent seven Norway appearances, Haaland's output underlines why the shots on target market looks so relevant:

8 goals in 7 matches (1.33 per 90) from 4.32 xG

7 of those 8 goals scored from inside the box

31 touches in the opposition box (5.17 per 90), a constant penalty area presence

14 aerial duels won (2.33 per 90), a real threat from crosses and set-pieces

The key theme for this market is his sheer shot volume. In the round of 16 win over Brazil, Haaland registered four shots and scored twice from an xG of 0.47 across a full 90 minutes, ranking first among Norway's players for both goals and shots in that match.

Crucially, that display came in a contest where Norway spent long spells under pressure, the very type of game we can expect against England. Even when his side sees less of the ball, Haaland finds ways to get his shot away, whether from a half chance in the box, an aerial duel or an effort from range.

Sky Bet Exclusive 40/1 Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why Haaland Stays Dangerous Against England

England have not been watertight at the back so far, keeping only two clean sheets, with both Croatia and Mexico scoring twice. Norway have shown they can find the net, and Haaland is the obvious outlet whenever they break forward or win a set-piece.

His aerial numbers matter here too. With 14 aerial duels won across his last seven caps, he remains a threat from every cross and dead ball, adding another route to a shot on target even in a game where clear openings may be limited. As long as Haaland is on the pitch, Norway carry a goal threat, and he rarely goes a full 90 minutes without testing the goalkeeper.

Why the 40/1 Offer Stands Out

Haaland's shot profile aligns closely with this market: four shots against Brazil, a high volume of penalty box touches, a strong aerial presence, and a habit of creating chances even when his team is under pressure. Against that backdrop, Sky Bet's 40/1 for new customers offers a considerable price on an outcome that fits how Haaland plays and the likely shape of this contest.

Other Angles Worth a Look

Beyond the Haaland market, England to win in 90 minutes rates strongly at 17/20 (general), with England to win and both teams to score appealing at 13/5 (bet365) given Norway are yet to keep any opponent out. At the other end, Elliot Anderson 2+ total shots (23/10, Coral, Ladbrokes) and Bukayo Saka 1+ assists (19/5, Coral, Ladbrokes) are also worth noting. All prices are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

Final Verdict

England should have the control and quality to progress, but Haaland's threat is likely to remain live for as long as he is on the pitch. His shot volume, penalty box presence and aerial threat all point to him testing the goalkeeper again, making Sky Bet's 40/1 on 1+ shots on target a market that suits both the player and the occasion.