Nick Metcalfe returns to react to England's incredible win over Mexico, with more notes from his World Cup TV experience.

Phew, that really was The Longest Night. There's never been a big England game that has kicked off at two o'clock in the morning. It made their last 16 meeting with Mexico at this 2026 World Cup feel like a unique event. First things first, I did find it strange that on such a big BBC night, ITV seemed to steal something of an early march on their rivals. ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke was live at the Azteca during the channel's coverage of the match between Brazil and Norway on Sunday night, firstly to report on the storms in Mexico City and then later to reveal the England team. Meanwhile, the BBC were showing a repeat of Pointless Celebrities. A few minutes after BBC One did go on air at midnight, presenter Kelly Cates delivered a sobering missive: "We have breaking news, which is that kick off - having told you 30 seconds ago was about to get underway as planned - looks like it's going to be delayed by an hour. So kick off will be at 2am UK time. That's where we are. Stay with us." That last line sounded like something of a plea. Truth be told, it would have been the moment when many viewers decided on bed and the 'Catch Up' service in the morning. But millions did stay on, for a build-up that did at times - maybe understandably - start to flag, with Cates joined in the studio by Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards. I did however love the nods to yesteryear - David Coleman, Des Lynam and Barry Davies were among the voices we heard - and I found the package featuring fans that went to the Mexico World Cup of 1986 rather beautiful. Guy Mowbray started his commentary stint by congratulating us for staying up so late: "Well done, you're all putting in one heck of a shift."

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate against Mexico

The visiting team scored first in the match through Jude Bellingham, and Mowbray shouted: "The passion of the Azteca now is all English." When Bellingham scored again seconds after kick-off, Mowbray exclaimed: "England fans say 'Hey Jude', the Azteca is subdued. Mexico 0 England 2. Jude at altitude." But England being England, it was never likely to be plain sailing. Mexico pulled a goal back, and then soon after half-time England's Jarell Quansah was sent off. "Nobody is going to bed now," said Mowbray, which was a hell of a confident statement at 3.17am, but probably about right. The teams swapped penalties. England 3-2 ahead. It was backs against the wall stuff after that. But they held on. Mowbray marked the moment with this: "It is one of the greatest results in England's World Cup history. Mexico do not lose here. Not on their patch. Not in their temple. Forty years on from the Hand of God, the hands of fate have smiled this time." Mowbray then passed back to the studio by saying, "Nobody should ever have that much drama at four o'clock in the morning." Now I'm not Oliver Reed, but that struck me as a rather sheltered comment. Cates went up a lot in my estimation when she countered with: "I think you'll find, Guy Mowbray, that that's when all the best drama happens." You will surely have seen the Harry Kane interview by now. It was brilliantly entertaining stuff. He sounded like a mixture of Joe Pasquale and Danny La Rue.

One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry :) pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Cates finally signed off at 4.47am. Turning to her panel, she said: "Wayne, Joe, Micah. You're done. Go home. Leave us alone. Dirty stop outs, the lot of you." Phew. What a night.

ITV panel step up after Balogun ban suspended

I mentioned last week how I'm always impressed with the way Ian Wright fronts up with the big views. Truth be told, I think the whole ITV team of pundits has been pretty unafraid throughout the tournament. A vanilla free zone. Presenter Mark Pougatch said on night one that they wouldn't shy from the issues, and that has been borne out. The ITV panel on duty for Brazil against Norway on Sunday were asked to react to the controversial decision from FIFA to suspend the ban for American star Folarin Balogun after he was sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, allowing him to play in the last 16 game against Belgium. None of the panelists held back in the slightest. Roy Keane had first dibs and said: "It seems unfair, because it is unfair. It seems like a bit of a pals act." Gary Neville was next, and commented: "It absolutely stinks. FIFA from nowhere have just decided to basically let a player play. I'd be raging if I was Belgium. Are we surprised? No. Not with this lot." Wright finished the job with this: "You look at some of the things that have happened in this tournament with certain teams, it's shameful." It was proper punditry. And you love to see it.

Stop talking and let us hear the singing One thing that really gets my goat is broadcasters nattering away when all you want to do at home is hear fans sing. I call it the Dougie Donnelly Test, after the BBC presenter used all his broadcasting nous and stopped talking for a minute following the 2007 Scottish League Cup final, allowing viewers to hear Hibs fans sing "Sunshine on Leith" at Hampden Park. Contrast that with how the BBC crashed all over the England fans singing "Wonderwall" after their dramatic comeback win over DR Congo. No piece of punditry is going to stick in the memory more than seeing fans uniting in joy over a moment in time. Thankfully, lessons were learned and we were allowed to hear a short burst of fans singing Wonderwall after the win over Mexico.

There's Norway we can forget iconic commentary now