Tactically intelligent, disciplined and versatile, it's been a joy to watch Ben White shining in his new role at right back for Arsenal this season.

Having excelled in his first season at Arsenal playing primarily in his natural centre-back slot, it was widely expected Ben White would continue to do so for the 2022/2023 campaign. But with Mikel Arteta wanting to play Gabriel and William Saliba in central defence while still using White, the Spaniard's decision has worked out perfectly so far for all. 'The best right-back in the Premier League' Bringing great balance, defensive solidity and posing a major threat on both sides of the ball, White's been a crucial element towards the Gunners' exceptional, table topping start to the season, as he's arguably been the finest right-back in the Premier League at this point. "We all believed he had the qualities to do that and the most important step, probably, was for him to believe he could do it and to feel comfortable in that position – and that the position could maximise his potential and give him another dimension as a player,” he said. “The fact that now he can play in various positions will make him a more complete player and I think he’s very happy with that.” Performing his duties with clarity, authority and conviction, the way he's helped nullify the many elite wingers, full-backs and wing-backs he's come up against, such as Heung-min Son, Luis Diaz, Wilfried Zaha and Ivan Perisic has served as a testament to his impressive output. A smart reader of the play and so aware of his surroundings due to his efficient scanning, this holds him good stead to track runners in behind, monitor runs originating from his blindside, take on any blown marking assignments, aid teammates and just generally adapt his position depending on the situation. Being quick across the turf has also helped him deal with pacy opponents embarking on runs into depth. Shining brightly in 1v1 situations, how he gets touch tight to opponents when they drop deep with their back to goal hoping to link play, reacts smartly to opponents from his powerful base posture, times his interventions neatly using his long legs and imposes himself on typically weaker opponents than him has added to his worth.

Aggressive back to goal pressure

Strong defensively and strong with the ball So strong and standing at 186 cm, this, in combination with his strength advantage and how he shrewdly picks up the ball's flight path, has ensured he's handled himself admirably in his aerial duels. Maintaining his focus and concentration as well, there's certainly been much to like about his all-round stopping output, which has seen hold his own in duels both on the ground and in the air. Meanwhile, when it comes to his contribution going forward, he's translated his attributes into this compartment just as successfully, for he's thrived in the smartly tailored role Arteta has devised for him. Extremely accomplished in possession, the way he's helped Arsenal's build up has been immense. Confident, two footed and assured in his passing, this has opened up many possibilities for Arsenal to progress upfield and beat the press. Whether hitting penetrative line breaking passes into the feet of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus or Bukayo Saka, launching raking switches of play, striking measured through balls over the top, firing handy crosses into the box or exchanging in short, sharp interplay, his distribution has been vital.

Masterful through ball in behind to oblige the run

Measured cross towards the back post

Wicked defence splitting through ball in behind

A patient passer who can move into midfield Moreover, if the more ambitious option isn't on, he'll importantly recycle the ball patiently while waiting for a weakness in the opposition to arise. A master at drawing the press and remaining composed, his dribbling has also been key, for he's relished driving upfield to gain territory, outfoxing opponents with his clever touches and neat control and luring out markers so a free man can be accessed. His masterful movement has quite possibly been the standout aspect of his attacking work, though, for his smart variations, interactions with his teammates and knowledge of when to occupy certain spaces has elevated his value even higher. When the Gunners are building out from the back, his ability to either stay wider in more traditional full back areas, push up alongside Thomas Partey in midfield or form a back three by tucking in has caused opponents constant headaches. As a result, the 25-year-old has not only helped form positional and numerical superiorities, but also opened passing lanes and created imbalances in opposition pressing structures. Subsequently, this has regularly granted him plentiful time and space on the ball to dictate play with his crisp passing or to carry the ball upfield purposefully.

Forming a 3v2 overload before dribble into the space

As the ball moves through the thirds into the attacking half, how he's assisted in generating overloads in wider areas when joining forces with the likes of Saka, Odegaard and Jesus has been key in bypassing opponents.

Surging upfield to join in the attack and generate a 3v2

When the opportunity arrives, his marauding, lung-busting forward bursts have been another feature of his game, with these adding width and depth to horizontally and vertically stretch backlines. Timing and directing these surges wisely, in alliance with how Saka often draws multiple markers, has meant he can receive freely on the overlap or allow his colleague to use him as a decoy runner before cutting infield (like for the second goal vs. Spurs).

White's vital decoy run ahead of Arsenal's second goal against Spurs

Superbly timed run in behind

White surging upfield on the overlap and creating a 2v1

Moreover, his cunning blindside runs into the box when the ball is on the opposite flank to take advantage of defences collapsing centrally and crafty underlaps when Saka is hugging the touchline have duly amplified his menace.

Nicely timed blindside run into the box

Crafty underlap as Saka draws two players, which serves as the catalyst for Arsenal's opener vs. Spurs

How does White compare to Walker and James? Upon comparing his numbers to Kyle Walker and Reece James from this season is interesting. It's notable how he holds the ascendancy in many key metrics in relation to successful defensive actions, possession adjusted interceptions, through balls, second assists, expected goals and smart passes, plus isn’t far off in a host of other categories.

White attacking comparison with James and Walker

White key passing comparison with James and Walker

White passing comparison with James and Walker

White defensive comparison with James and Walker

Adjusting magnificently to his new roles and responsibilities, it's little wonder why many are calling for him to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup. Considering he's in such sparkling form and is adept at playing in a variety of positions in a back three or back four, his inclusion definitely makes sense. The fact he's so well drilled in a wide array of tactical concepts, systems and mechanics having worked under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Graham Potter and now Arteta heightens what a brilliant selection he'd be. Right-back crisis a huge opportunity The current injury crisis of England's star studded right sided options in the form of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James only enhances the argument for his involvement. "Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three as well as in the middle, or as a full back. If you ask me if he is ready to make that step then the answer is yes, because he is a very confident boy. "He gives you absolutely everything, he is always available and he has the courage to play under real pressure," asserted Arteta when quizzed on the topic. Although the man who has just four caps and wasn't picked for Southgate's most recent squad doesn't have huge experience at senior international level, it's impossible to ignore him right now, for he's in such outstanding form. Physical, athletic, technical and full of tactical knowledge, it'll be intriguing to see if Southgate calls up the versatile and talented White, who's surely done enough to convince the Three Lions boss regardless of where he plans to deploy him.