Reece James is set to miss the World Cup after Chelsea confirmed the defender will be out for eight weeks.
James limped out of Tuesday’s Champions League win in Milan with a knee injury and later saw a specialist, which confirmed fears that the injury will see him miss out on Qatar 2022.
Eight weeks from now those left in the World Cup will be playing their quarter-finals and England boss Gareth Southgate will now have to decide who will be his first-choice right-back if his side make the latter stages.
Prior to his injury, James had been odds-on with Sky Bet to make England's squad.
A brief statement from Chelsea read: "Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.
"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."
England are scheduled to play their first group game in Qatar against Iran on November 21 – in five weeks' time – with following games against USA (November 25) and Wales (November 29).
Being ruled out of the World Cup is be a bitter blow for James and England boss Southgate, who has seen three of his leading right-backs succumb to injury in recent weeks.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is a major doubt to make Southgate’s squad following groin surgery, with his inclusion resting on his recovery, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined.
Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for a fortnight after sustaining an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last Sunday.