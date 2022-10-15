James limped out of Tuesday’s Champions League win in Milan with a knee injury and later saw a specialist, which confirmed fears that the injury will see him miss out on Qatar 2022.

Eight weeks from now those left in the World Cup will be playing their quarter-finals and England boss Gareth Southgate will now have to decide who will be his first-choice right-back if his side make the latter stages.

Prior to his injury, James had been odds-on with Sky Bet to make England's squad.

A brief statement from Chelsea read: "Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."