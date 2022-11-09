It's the final weekend of the Premier League season prior to the World Cup break.

That means for fantasy football players, it's one last set of fixtures to target to secure a decent points tally before the attention turns to international football. For those who want a fantasy football game to play during the World Cup, we have good news. There IS going to be a game to get involved with - FULL DETAILS OF THAT CAN BE FOUND HERE. For those on FPL, you get unlimited transfers to use on your team during this period. Play that first Wildcard if you haven't already - you'll lose it if not.

When is the FPL Gameweek 16 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 16 deadline is Saturday November 12 at 11:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 GMT. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Let's start off with LIVERPOOL, who secured victory away at Tottenham in Gameweek 15. There is huge potential for a good result as they welcome Southampton, who at the time of writing do not have a head coach following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhüttl. We're writing this column before the midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, but NEWCASTLE will hold confidence of continuing their strong home showing against an out-of-sorts Chelsea side. Graham Potter's men were beaten convincingly by old club Brighton, before Arsenal were fully deserving of their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in their last league contest. Newcastle have averaged 2.6 xG created per home Premier League game this season, with a much lower 1.09 xGA. They also scored four at Southampton last time out. ARSENAL continue to go from strength-to-strength after that win against Chelsea. They will have no fears about a Saturday night trip to take on Wolves. Mikel Arteta's side are averaging +1.33 xGD per game in all competitions this season, with the figure sitting at +1.18 in the Premier League. Fantasy football tips: What are the best transfers for Gameweek 16?

The World Cup means that we can have a rare treat of holding an extremely short-term look at fantasy football. The unlimited transfers that come into effect during the next few weeks means that all transfers made only need to consider this week's set of fixtures. Another reminder if that first Wildcard is still there to play it, because it will disappear once Gameweek 16 kicks off - this is particularly important if you're eyeing up more than one transfer. With only this list of games to focus on, what are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 16? Darwin Nunez Position: FWD

Darwin Nunez has divided opinion since joining Liverpool but he can head into the World Cup on the back of a goal as they host Southampton. The forward has been averaging a hugely impressive 0.83 xG/95 across all competitions this season, meaning that he should have had more than the six goals on his tally. Remarkably, it's the same 0.83 xG/95 in the Premier League too, so it's not a case of boosting the numbers against winnable teams in the Champions League group stages. They take on a Southampton side averaging 1.54 xGA per game in the league, and Liverpool have a league-high 2.22 xG average. Martin Odegaard Position: MID

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have proven to be popular FPL options for table-topping Arsenal, but Martin Odegaard has more than played his part in recent weeks. The attacking midfielder has posted attacking returns in three of his last five games, returning a total of 25 points for those who own him. No player is averaging more key passes per Premier League game in this Arsenal squad, while his 2.3 shots per outing average is only beaten by two of the regular starters. A solid differential and one to also consider when it comes to players to include following the World Cup. Kaoru Mitoma Position: MID

We await to see Unai Emery's long-term impact on this Aston Villa side but we know that Brighton have been good since Roberto De Zerbi took charge. They've won their last two league games, scoring seven goals in the process. One of the players who has come into the side during this period is Kaoru Mitoma. Against Chelsea and Wolves, Mitoma has returned 13 points with a goal and an assist on his tally. He has done well lining up in an attacking wide position. The Seagulls have averaged 1.81 xG per league game under De Zerbi, with 2.0 xG in the three home games. Pervis Estupiñán Position: DEF

Another Brighton asset but this time on the defensive side of things, Pervis Estupiñán delivered with seven points in their last home game. No side can boast a better defensive record - in terms of quality of chances allowed - than Brighton at home in the Premier League this season. They've averaged just 0.73 xGA per home game, with that average moving down to 0.67 in the three contests under De Zerbi. Only Pascal Groß and Leandro Trossard average more key passes per game in this Brighton side - Estupiñán is a solid option at a nice price. Who should I captain in Gameweek 16?