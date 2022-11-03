We're all waiting for the yellow exclamation mark next to Erling Haaland's name to change.

Injury ruled the Manchester City striker out of Gameweek 14, and he then missed their 3-1 Champions League victory over Sevilla in midweek. That has caused a problem for the large majority of fantasy football players, with Haaland sitting in 80.4% of FPL teams at the time of writing. Will he be involved in Gameweek 15? Time will tell, but the strength of the rest of a squad is key if the main points scorer is missing again.

When is the FPL Gameweek 15 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 15 deadline is Saturday November 5 at 13:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 15:00 GMT. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season

There's no early kick-off on Saturday, so you have a couple of extra hours to select teams for Gameweek 15. The obvious team to look at, as is usually the case, is MANCHESTER CITY with a nice home contest against Fulham. Marco Silva's side have done well in picking up points, but they have the highest open play xGA of any side in the Premier League. That's bad news against this City attack, whether or not they have Haaland leading the line. I've been impressed with WEST HAM of late, even with defeat to Manchester United last time out, and we'd back them to return to winning ways at home to Crystal Palace. LIVERPOOL defenders wouldn't be the worst, even with their issues at the back this season, as Tottenham have significant injuries to their front line. Son Heung-min should be missing, as will Dejan Kulusevski, while Richarlison remains sidelined. It leaves them with a situation where they need to construct a front line for the game. BRENTFORD have been strong from set-piece situations and they can capitalise against a struggling Nottingham Forest. Fantasy football tips: What are the best transfers for Gameweek 15?

We're just two rounds of fixtures away from the World Cup break. If you're planning on going beyond the free transfers limit, and still have a Wildcard available, ensure that you use it. This will no longer be available after Gameweek 16. Instead, you'll have unlimited free transfers during the tournament in Qatar. For many, that will be a great period to evaluate the squad. It also means we can have a much shorter term look at transfers, so who is best to target in Gameweek 15? Rodrigo Position: MID

MID Club: Leeds

Leeds Fixture: Bournemouth (H)

Bournemouth (H) FPL Price: £6.3m

Rodrigo featured in our pre-season picks, and he delivered with four goals across his first three games before injury struck. He has been featured in advanced positions and has found scoring form again. He's netted in each of his last two games, capitalising on a mistake to give Leeds the lead as they beat Liverpool in Gameweek 14. The forward - listed as a midfielder on FPL - has contributed with strong non-penalty xG this season and averaging 4.07 shots/95. Bournemouth are also struggling from set-pieces, so Leeds could well strike against the division's worst side at defending them. Phil Foden Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Fixture: Fulham (H)

Fulham (H) FPL Price: £8.5m

A popular pick but one who has suffered as a result of 'Pep Roulette' in recent weeks, Phil Foden is a great option to gamble on for Gameweek 15. The midfielder is in 26.9% of teams heading into a home contest against Fulham, who have the highest open play xGA in the entire Premier League. While he hasn't had the full 90 minutes in his last two games, Foden's record this season sits at six goals and four assists. He should see opportunities in this game, with City also facing Brentford at home in their final game before the World Cup break. Marcus Rashford Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester United

Manchester United Fixture: Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa (A) FPL Price: £6.7m

I've had Marcus Rashford in my team for a few weeks now, and was relieved to see my patience rewarded with that winning goal against West Ham in Gameweek 14. At least he picked up the clean sheet points in Gameweeks 12 and 13, as frustrating as three points can be, and he has the potential to hit scoring form as we go into the World Cup. Rashford's been averaging 0.56 xG/95 across all competitions this season, which has led to seven goals scored. He's also seen 3.73 shots/95. Whether as the centre forward or in a wider position, Rashford is starring under Erik ten Hag and represents a solid value option on fantasy football. Allan Saint-Maximin Position: MID

MID Club: Newcastle

Newcastle Fixture: Southampton (A)

Southampton (A) FPL Price: £6.2m

Newcastle have been flying this season, and you could be rewarded for gambling on Allan Saint-Maximin following his return from injury. The forward, listed as a midfielder on the game, has missed the majority of the season due to injury, but he did post three assists against Manchester City and a goal against Wolves before being sidelined. Saint-Maximin returned as a late substitute in the weekend win over Aston Villa, and he has been pictured in training ahead of their trip to Southampton on Sunday. Due to his injuries, Saint-Maximin is only in 3.4% of teams with people focusing on Miguel Almiron. He may well be a solid differential for those brave enough to make the move. Who should I captain in Gameweek 15?