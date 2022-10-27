That World Cup break is getting closer and closer, isn't it?

Gameweek 14 means we are just three set of fixtures away from the tournament in Qatar and a break from the FPL season. At least there wasn't the quick turnaround we saw from 12 to 13, but Champions League action has presented some potential dilemmas with popular options carrying injuries. This Gameweek may be different for that reason, and it could open it up for who scores the most points.

Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the FPL Gameweek 14 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 14 deadline is Saturday October 29 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30 BST. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 14?

Eight of the ten games this week take place on Saturday - what a treat! We're in unfamiliar territory of seeing five games kicking off in the traditional 3pm slot, with just two games to go at on Sunday. Aston Villa may have started life after Steven Gerrard in perfect fashion with a 4-0 hammering of Brentford, but NEWCASTLE are a team definitely worth targeting currently. Eddie Howe's side beat Tottenham last time out to move themselves into the top-four, and their attacking showings at home have been very strong. They've averaged 2.32 xG per game in front of their own supporters, with a much lower 1.22 xGA. Leicester may have beaten Wolves 4-0 last time out but MANCHESTER CITY will more than fancy their chances of success in Saturday's early kick-off. Brendan Rodgers' side only had 0.89 xG for their four goals compared to Wolves' 2.01. They shouldn't have as much luck against the current champions. Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool in Gameweek 13, but a trip to ARSENAL should see them return to normal. Fantasy football tips: What are the best transfers for Gameweek 14?

We're just three sets of fixtures away from the World Cup break - hasn't it come around quickly? Your first Wildcard is only available until Gameweek 16 so, of course, use that if you want to make more than the allocation of free transfers for a Gameweek. It's also worth remembering that any transfers made now can be changed in a few weeks time, with only the cost of potential prices changes to pay. That means we can adopt more a short-term outlook on selections knowing that the period of unlimited transfers is on the horizon. Here's our fantasy football tips and selections for Gameweek 14 of the FPL season. Harry Kane Position: FWD

FWD Club: Tottenham

Tottenham Fixture: Bournemouth (A)

Bournemouth (A) FPL Price: £11.5m

We try to avoid the typical 'big hitters' when it comes to players to target, but I remain surprised at Harry Kane's low ownership percentage this season. The Spurs forward is in 22.9% of teams - and cost alongside Erling Haaland will play a part in this - but he has been delivering on regular occasions. Kane has posted attacking returns in ten of his 12 games this season (ten goals and one assist). That's delivered a total of 82 points for those who have owned him since the start. Only Haaland (117) has scored more points than Kane, and he is a strong option if the City striker misses this weekend through injury. Granit Xhaka Position: MID

MID Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Fixture: Nottingham Forest (H)

Nottingham Forest (H) FPL Price: £5.1m

I've flagged up Granit Xhaka in an earlier gameweek, but the Arsenal midfielder is having a great season with three goals and three assists on his tally. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are popular midfield options for the Gunners, but Xhaka represents a great value at £5.1m if the budget doesn't stretch for the others. Xhaka found the net against Southampton, making him the 10th highest scoring midfielder on FPL this season - he is also a lower price than those around him. His stats are well up there for creativity among this Arsenal side too, while he is averaging 1.2 shots per game. Bernardo Silva Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Fixture: Leicester (A)

Leicester (A) FPL Price: £6.9m

Manchester City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group in midweek and they will be confident of victory on Saturday as they go to Leicester. Pep Guardiola's side are looking to be top heading into the World Cup break and know they need to win games like this if they are to do that. Erling Haaland and Joao Cancelo could be missing through injury, but Bernardo Silva's form this season has somewhat gone under the radar - with 91.0% of teams not having the midfielder. He's scored two goals and contributed six assists in the Premier League this season, with two helpers in the 3-1 win over Brighton last time out. Andreas Pereira Position: MID

MID Club: Fulham

Fulham Fixture: Everton (H)

Everton (H) FPL Price: £4.6m

Andreas Pereira is a hugely popular figure given his points return for £4.6m - that's reflected in his 25.5% ownership rate. We can expect that percentage to continue rising with strong performances and the midfielder represents a brilliant value option who delivers while also opening up budget elsewhere. Pereira has scored one goal alongside posting five assists - which includes two in the 3-2 away win at Leeds in Gameweek 13. For some, he'll be one to investigate during the World Cup break given games against both Manchester clubs before, but he can continue to post attacking returns against this Everton side. Who should I captain in Gameweek 14?