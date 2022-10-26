Guardiola revealed Haaland and full-back Joao Cancelo, both substituted at half-time, had felt unwell before the game and both had sustained minor foot injuries.

He returned to former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night but could only manage 45 minutes before being taken off at the break.

The 22-year-old has been a sensation since joining the club in the summer, scoring 22 goals in 16 games across all competitions.

"Three things. I saw him so tired," Guardiola told his press conference on Haaland's condition.

"The second one, he had a little bit influenza in his body. Like Joao (Cancelo), Joao had a fever.

"Then the third, he had a knock in his foot. That is why he was not able to play in the second-half.

"I don’t know right now [about the severity]. I spoke [with the medical staff] at half-time, they were a little bit concerned but I saw him walking more or less normally at the end.

"We will see what happens."

City travel to Leicester on Saturday, before facing Fulham and Brentford in home contests prior to the World Cup break.