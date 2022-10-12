We followed up a strong Gameweek 9 performance with an eye-catching Gameweek 10 as all four suggestions delivered attacking returns.

Bruno Guimarães was the highlight, scoring twice as Newcastle demolished Brentford 5-1, while Jarrod Bowen also found the net in victory for West Ham. Not only that, but Wilfried Zaha got an assist as Crystal Palace beat Leeds, with Anthony Martial also getting helper points a few hours later for Manchester United. That follows a pre-GW9 video that delivered 45 non-captain points, with the column also picking out players who scored goals. Focus is now on Gameweek 11, with the World Cup fast approaching and unlimited transfers on the horizon.

When is the FPL Gameweek 11 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 11 deadline is Friday October 14 at 18:30 BST, with the first game kicking off at 20:00 BST. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

The eye-catching contest of the weekend is undoubtedly LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY. Jürgen Klopp's men are struggling massively with injuries, and City will surely be favoured by many to secure another three points as they continue their push towards the title. What people do with City assets this week is interesting, considering this is a fixture rated '5' and they don't play in Gameweek 12. TOTTENHAM have a home contest against Everton in Saturday's late kick-off. Antonio Conte's side beat Brighton last time out, and questions surround Harry Kane's fitness and his potential involvement here. Everton conceded three in defeat to Manchester United in GW10, and while they had a decent defensive record in terms of goals conceded, their expected goals against (xGA) is the fourth-highest in the division. WEST HAM have found their scoring touch in recent weeks and they'll be confident of victory as they head to a struggling Southampton side. What are the best transfers for Gameweek 11?

Your reminder to play that Wildcard soon if you haven't already. The World Cup period means that players will be able to make unlimited transfers throughout the tournament, and the second Wildcard will be available when the Premier League returns. We play until Gameweek 16 and the break for the World Cup, meaning that there will be just five gameweeks after this one to use the first Wildcard. Be prepared for the fact that Arsenal and Manchester City do not play in GW12, and given how popular players in both teams are, there is a possibility of being without 11 for the next set of fixtures. Consider that when making Gameweek 11 transfers, there's little point in targeting Arsenal or City assets this week for that reason. Philip Billing Position: MID

MID Club: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Fixture: Fulham (A)

Fulham (A) FPL Price: £5.3m

There is a big question surrounding Bournemouth's current results and if they are sustainable in the long-term. They haven't been particularly strong in attack, but that shouldn't stop us looking at Philip Billing considering the numbers he has been posting this season. He's a value midfielder at a price of £5.3m, while his 0.8% ownership rate makes him a strong differential. His goal against Leicester took his season tally to three. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise as he comes into this season on the back of ten goals and ten assists as the Cherries were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship. Bournemouth's next two fixtures are rated '2' on the FDR (Fulham A, Southampton H). Mason Mount Position: MID

MID Club: Chelsea

Chelsea Fixture: Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa (A) FPL Price: £7.6m

Graham Potter's spell in charge of Chelsea is going well in the very early stages, with the Blues beating AC Milan at the San Siro in midweek. One player who has caught the eye is Mason Mount. He was taken off at half-time of their win in Italy but that was due to Potter wanting to give him a rest. He won the penalty for the first goal and provided the pass for the second, moving his assists total to five in 12 games across all competitions. No Chelsea player has averaged more key passes per game than Mount in the Premier League (1.9) or Champions League (2.5) this season. Chelsea have averaged 1.85 xGF per game under Potter, and Mount should return points against a Villa side who aren't getting consistent results. Leandro Trossard Position: MID

MID Club: Brighton

Brighton Fixture: Brentford (A)

Brentford (A) FPL Price: £6.8m

Leandro Trossard remains a fairly popular pick on FPL, with 13.9% of teams currently having him somewhere in their squad. It's not a surprise when we consider the 54 points he has gained, with 34 of those coming in the past three gameweeks where Brighton have played. It's helped by his hat-trick against Liverpool, while he also contributed a goal and an assist in Potter's final game at the club. This week sees Brighton come up against a Brentford side sitting in the top-half for open play xGA, which should play to the strengths of a player like Trossard who likes to shoot. He also played the full 90 minutes despite a frustrating defeat to Tottenham last time out, further highlighting his importance to this XI. Kurt Zouma Position: DEF

DEF Club: West Ham

West Ham Fixture: Southampton (A)

Southampton (A) FPL Price: £4.5m

I have highlighted Kurt Zouma as a good FPL option recently but I'm happy to include him again given that West Ham face Southampton this week. The Saints remain one of the division's worst sides when it comes to defending set-piece situations - only Crystal Palace have a higher xGA figure from corners and free-kicks. David Moyes' side sit in the top-four for open play xGA, while also boasting the best figure in the same metric from set-pieces - that highlights how strong this defence is despite their early struggles. No player in this West Ham squad wins more aerials per game than Zouma, while his 0.7 shots per game average highlights the threat he carries going forward. Who should I captain in Gameweek 11?

Hello, here we are again, starting the captaincy section by talking about ERLING HAALAND. Is it a surprise though? Really? Would we dare ever move away from the City striker at the early stage of this season? Would we look elsewhere at any other point? Unless you're top of your mini-league, the answer is that you will have to gamble on a differential at some point. I'm happy to accept that stage hasn't come yet. He was rested in midweek ready for the game away at Liverpool - a team who have been hit by injury and have first team defensive options missing. He will likely still be the most captained player for Gameweek 11, and there is little issue in going with the majority again given his remarkable scoring rate. While the focus has been on Haaland, and that is completely understandable, KEVIN DE BRUYNE's attacking returns have gone somewhat under the radar.