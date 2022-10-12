We followed up a strong Gameweek 9 performance with an eye-catching Gameweek 10 as all four suggestions delivered attacking returns.
Bruno Guimarães was the highlight, scoring twice as Newcastle demolished Brentford 5-1, while Jarrod Bowen also found the net in victory for West Ham.
Not only that, but Wilfried Zaha got an assist as Crystal Palace beat Leeds, with Anthony Martial also getting helper points a few hours later for Manchester United.
That follows a pre-GW9 video that delivered 45 non-captain points, with the column also picking out players who scored goals.
Focus is now on Gameweek 11, with the World Cup fast approaching and unlimited transfers on the horizon.
The FPL Gameweek 11 deadline is Friday October 14 at 18:30 BST, with the first game kicking off at 20:00 BST.
The eye-catching contest of the weekend is undoubtedly LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY.
Jürgen Klopp's men are struggling massively with injuries, and City will surely be favoured by many to secure another three points as they continue their push towards the title.
What people do with City assets this week is interesting, considering this is a fixture rated '5' and they don't play in Gameweek 12.
TOTTENHAM have a home contest against Everton in Saturday's late kick-off.
Antonio Conte's side beat Brighton last time out, and questions surround Harry Kane's fitness and his potential involvement here.
Everton conceded three in defeat to Manchester United in GW10, and while they had a decent defensive record in terms of goals conceded, their expected goals against (xGA) is the fourth-highest in the division.
WEST HAM have found their scoring touch in recent weeks and they'll be confident of victory as they head to a struggling Southampton side.
Your reminder to play that Wildcard soon if you haven't already.
The World Cup period means that players will be able to make unlimited transfers throughout the tournament, and the second Wildcard will be available when the Premier League returns.
We play until Gameweek 16 and the break for the World Cup, meaning that there will be just five gameweeks after this one to use the first Wildcard.
Be prepared for the fact that Arsenal and Manchester City do not play in GW12, and given how popular players in both teams are, there is a possibility of being without 11 for the next set of fixtures.
Consider that when making Gameweek 11 transfers, there's little point in targeting Arsenal or City assets this week for that reason.
There is a big question surrounding Bournemouth's current results and if they are sustainable in the long-term.
They haven't been particularly strong in attack, but that shouldn't stop us looking at Philip Billing considering the numbers he has been posting this season.
He's a value midfielder at a price of £5.3m, while his 0.8% ownership rate makes him a strong differential. His goal against Leicester took his season tally to three.
It shouldn't be too much of a surprise as he comes into this season on the back of ten goals and ten assists as the Cherries were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship.
Bournemouth's next two fixtures are rated '2' on the FDR (Fulham A, Southampton H).
Graham Potter's spell in charge of Chelsea is going well in the very early stages, with the Blues beating AC Milan at the San Siro in midweek.
One player who has caught the eye is Mason Mount. He was taken off at half-time of their win in Italy but that was due to Potter wanting to give him a rest.
He won the penalty for the first goal and provided the pass for the second, moving his assists total to five in 12 games across all competitions.
No Chelsea player has averaged more key passes per game than Mount in the Premier League (1.9) or Champions League (2.5) this season.
Chelsea have averaged 1.85 xGF per game under Potter, and Mount should return points against a Villa side who aren't getting consistent results.
Leandro Trossard remains a fairly popular pick on FPL, with 13.9% of teams currently having him somewhere in their squad.
It's not a surprise when we consider the 54 points he has gained, with 34 of those coming in the past three gameweeks where Brighton have played.
It's helped by his hat-trick against Liverpool, while he also contributed a goal and an assist in Potter's final game at the club.
This week sees Brighton come up against a Brentford side sitting in the top-half for open play xGA, which should play to the strengths of a player like Trossard who likes to shoot.
He also played the full 90 minutes despite a frustrating defeat to Tottenham last time out, further highlighting his importance to this XI.
I have highlighted Kurt Zouma as a good FPL option recently but I'm happy to include him again given that West Ham face Southampton this week.
The Saints remain one of the division's worst sides when it comes to defending set-piece situations - only Crystal Palace have a higher xGA figure from corners and free-kicks.
David Moyes' side sit in the top-four for open play xGA, while also boasting the best figure in the same metric from set-pieces - that highlights how strong this defence is despite their early struggles.
No player in this West Ham squad wins more aerials per game than Zouma, while his 0.7 shots per game average highlights the threat he carries going forward.
Hello, here we are again, starting the captaincy section by talking about ERLING HAALAND.
Is it a surprise though? Really? Would we dare ever move away from the City striker at the early stage of this season? Would we look elsewhere at any other point?
Unless you're top of your mini-league, the answer is that you will have to gamble on a differential at some point. I'm happy to accept that stage hasn't come yet.
He was rested in midweek ready for the game away at Liverpool - a team who have been hit by injury and have first team defensive options missing.
He will likely still be the most captained player for Gameweek 11, and there is little issue in going with the majority again given his remarkable scoring rate.
While the focus has been on Haaland, and that is completely understandable, KEVIN DE BRUYNE's attacking returns have gone somewhat under the radar.
The midfielder has 11 assists in 13 games across all competitions - nine in nine Premier League games. For reference, he had 14 assists in 45 games last season.
Ok, we're ignoring the 19 goals he did score there but the point is that De Bruyne remains a brilliant alternative captaincy option and one that we can hold confidence in to provide some kind of attacking return.
If you don't want to trust a captain in that Liverpool v City game, then I wouldn't have any opposition with backing MASON MOUNT as a gamble alternative.
We've already discussed his assists rate this season, and he should get opportunities to provide attacking returns as they go to Aston Villa.
JARROD BOWEN has been on fire, with two goals, an assist and a clean sheet coming across his last two gameweeks, a total of 21 points for those that have him.
He should get chances to find the net as West Ham go to Southampton - an ideal game to keep his recent good form going.
Safer options:
Alternative options: