It's another quick turnaround between gameweeks as 13 gets underway around 36 hours after 12 has finished.

That is the nature of a season with a World Cup disrupting the middle of it. Fantasy football managers need to be even more on it than usual to ensure their team is updated. Some will have planned through Gameweek 12 in anticipation of 13 starting, but there is still plenty of time to make necessary changes before the Saturday morning deadline. The return of Arsenal and Manchester City to Premier League action will be welcome by many, given how popular some of the assets are.

The one team that does jump out this week is LIVERPOOL, who will welcome a contest against Nottingham Forest at this stage. Steve Cooper's side are struggling massively with the step-up to the Premier League, with their 0.23 xG total against Brighton their lowest of the campaign so far. Liverpool assets are a must in Gameweek 13, with players providing appeal at both ends of the pitch. MANCHESTER CITY return to action with a game against Brighton, although it may not be a massive win as we have seen at stages this season. For ARSENAL, they go to Southampton and anything less than victory will be seen as disappointment. The Gunners are averaging 2.01 xGF per game in the Premier League, and their attack should see opportunities to strike on Sunday. LEEDS are another to consider as they come up against a Fulham side with the highest xGA in England's top-flight this season. What are the best transfers for Gameweek 13?

Including this one, we only have four gameweeks until the World Cup break. People will have played their Free Hit to cover the lack of Arsenal and City players in Gameweek 12, while we can expect Wildcards to be used now as players make changes for that run to the international window. It's definitely worth keeping the World Cup in mind when it comes to changes made, as that period allows for unlimited changes to teams without having to play a Chip. With Gameweek 13 in mind, what are the main transfers to consider? Jack Harrison Position: MID

There are trips to Liverpool and Tottenham, but Leeds' fixtures up until the World Cup are nice enough with hope contests against Bournemouth and Fulham included. The latter feature in Gameweek 13, and Jesse Marsch's side have been good in terms of creating chances just wasteful in converting them. Harrison averages the highest amount of key passes per game in this Leeds squad - by some distance too with his 2.3 well clear of the next best in Brenden Aaronson with 1.6. The winger also leads the way with three assists, and that's due to his squad-leading successful dribbles count. He can post attacking returns in Gameweek 13. Diogo Dalot Position: DEF

This is a tough fixture for Manchester United, but they have a great run of games taking them up to the World Cup. After this, they host West Ham, before trips to Aston Villa and Fulham. Considering Diogo Dalot now could also deliver attacking returns in Gameweek 13. Chelsea have improved massively under Graham Potter but United are doing well enough considering this period of transition they are in. Only Bruno Fernandes (2.6) and Jadon Sancho (1.6) average more key passes per game in this squad than Dalot (1.5), while the right-back is also averaging 0.9 shots per game. Bukayo Saka Position: MID

Bukayo Saka's ownership percentage currently stands at 14.1, although it should be higher based on his performances so far this season. Saka has four goals and five assists on his tally, with three of those goals coming in his last two games. That has returned a total of 63 FPL points. Only Gabriel Martinelli (2.1) averages more key passes per game among Arsenal players than Saka (2.0), but the midfielder is proving to be a strong Gunners differential option. Saka is the second-most expensive Arsenal option on the game, but considering the team's and his own performances this season, the £7.9m price tag is proving good value. Roberto Firmino Position: FWD

Roberto Firmino has been in great form this season. Liverpool have injury issues in attack. Yet, he's only in 9.0% of teams? Huh? The forward has scored six goals and assisted a further three in the league, and given availability problems for Jürgen Klopp, he should continue to see minutes. The Reds have a very winnable game against an awful Nottingham Forest side on Saturday, and they should see plenty of opportunities to score in the early kick-off. Forest conceded 2.34 xGA in their 0-0 draw with Brighton, expect Liverpool to go above that at the City Ground. Who should I captain in Gameweek 13?