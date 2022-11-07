Sporting Life
Ralph Hasenhuttl is under mounting pressure at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl sacked as Southampton boss after four years in charge

By Sporting Life
12:53 · MON November 07, 2022

Southampton have sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager after four years in charge.

The Austrian's final game at the helm saw Saints lose 4-1 at home Newcastle on Sunday, leaving them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Hasenhuttl, 55, replaced Mark Hughes as manager in December 2018 and oversaw 16th, 11th and two 15th-placed finishes during his time on the south coast.

Southampton currently sit 18th, a point from safety, having won only once in nine league matches.

First-team coach Ruben Selles has been placed in charge for their Carabao Cup third round tie with Sky Bet League One side Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

They head to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

FOOTBALL TIPS