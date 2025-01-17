Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for 18 and 19 January

Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Saturday 2pts Swindon to beat Barrow at 29/20 (888Sport) 1pt Under 1.5 goals in West Ham vs Palace at 16/5 (Betfair, Unibet) 0.5pt No goalscorer in West Ham vs Palace at 11/1 (Betfred) 2pts Reading to beat Stockport at 9/4 (Betfred) 2pts Barnsley to beat Bristol Rovers at 17/20 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) *All games kick off 15:00 Sunday 1pt Murillo 2+ total shots in Forest vs Southampton (14:00) at 16/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Murillo to score anytime at 16/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Murillo to score from outside the box at 70/1 (William Hill) Further tips may follow... CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Stephen Clemence's Barrow are dropping like a stone

Barrow - who I recently advised at 50/1 to be relegated - have won just twice in 17 league games, a run that stretches back to September's 5-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Before that they took 16 points from seven games. Since it they've taken 12 from 17. It's a concerning collapse in form that stretches back to April. Of the 19 ever-present fourth-tier teams only Newport (0.93) and Morecambe (0.72) are averaging fewer points per game than Barrow, who've managed just 30 from their last 30 league matches. Away from home it's even worse. This is the Bluebirds' first trip of the new year after taking just 14 points from 23 away matches (W2 D8 L13) in 2024. This season they've lost seven of 12.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 8/5

The Hammers are facing issues of their own in front of goal with several frontline strikers missing, forcing Lucas Paqueta to be used as a makeshift centre-forward. Three midweek goals against Fulham are misleading as they came from just 0.95 expected goals (xG) and two were a result of opposition errors playing out from the back. Defensively there were clear signs of improvement, with both Fulham goals coming in bizarre fashion as crosses by Alex Iwobi somehow floated their way in to the net.

But Dave Challinor's men had already begun to wobble before he left; the Hatters are D2 L3 over their last five and W2 D2 L6 across their last 10. After a small adjustment under Noel Hunt (DLL) Reading have made light of Ruben Selles’ move to Hull, winning three times and drawing once across their next four to get their play-off push back on track. The Royals’ home record remains imperious too (W9 L2) with only Wrexham taking more points on their own ground in the third tier this season.

If this was a home fixture, and a conventional home-away team, most punters would be rushing to back promotion-chasing BARNSLEY. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley to win with Sky Bet Over two and a half seasons the Tykes have rarely been out of the top six, finishing fourth and sixth over the past two campaigns, and currently sitting fifth. They have built that consistency on, oddly, being better away from home than at Oakwell - this term it's eight wins from 12 on the road. They're also playing well and in great form, winning four straight games having not previously won more than two in a row under Darrell Clarke, who in his first season at the club seems to have now got to grips with his squad. Last weekend’s postponed trip to Northampton gave Barnsley some nice extra recovery after the busy Christmas period to prepare for a trip to a Bristol Rovers team who are simply a poor League One side: 20th in the table, 17th in the home table, 22nd in the xG table. It’s three defeats and a win since Inigo Calderon arrived as manager, and that win was at second-bottom Cambridge who have lost five in a row.

Nottingham Forest centre-back MURILLO turned plenty of heads with his performance in their draw against Liverpool in midweek, at both ends of the pitch. He became the first player since 2016 to complete at least three tackles, win at least five duels and complete at least 15 clearances in a top-flight match, with his 17 clearances of the latter the most by any player in a Premier League game this season, beating his own high of 15 against Brighton in September.