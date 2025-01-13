Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pt Murillo to score from outside the penalty area at 80/1 (Sky Bet)

Leaders Liverpool, whose defeat by Forest in September is one of only two under Arne Slot, could not be going to the City Ground at a worse time.

Five weeks later and they sit third having won seven straight matches in all competitions.

It was unsustainable after all. We all knew it.

Three defeats in four Premier League games against Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City - all matches in which they conceded three goals - triggered inevitable suggestions that Nottingham Forest were regressing towards the mean.

What are the best bets?

What Nuno Espirito Santo's team are achieving is staggering considering they narrowly avoided relegation in May.

Aside from the aforementioned run of defeats, they have lost only one other match this season.

Defensive organisation has been the backbone of Forest's success.

During their current hot streak, they have kept five straight clean sheets. At home, 3-1 loss to Newcastle aside, they have conceded only four goals across their eight other fixtures.

Thirteen of their 22 matches this season have involved UNDER 2.5 GOALS and at 27/20 we should back that outcome here.

Liverpool's most recent away game saw them beaten at Tottenham, losing for the first time on the road under Slot and for the first time full stop since being shocked by Forest at Anfield.

Comparing prices across competitions doesn't work, instead looking at when the Reds went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the league last month Spurs were 3/1 for victory.

Forest can be backed at 9/2 on Tuesday, a price I wouldn't put anyone off taking, however the 11/8 on the FOREST-DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) feels like a smarter way in.

As well as Spurs in the Carabao Cup, Newcastle, Fulham and Manchester United have all taken points off Liverpool in the past five weeks, a period in which Nuno's men have been faultless.

In centre-back MURILLO, Forest clearly possess a player who has seen plenty of clips of compatriot Robert Carlos in his prime.

In two seasons at the club, the Brazilian has developed quite the habit of shooting from distance, so much so that he is now on free-kick duty.

In 2023/24, Murillo had 17 attempts on goal. Six were from outside the box and two even came from his own half.

This term there has clearly been a more focused approach, with a mixture of open play and set-piece attempts, and all of his 15 shots coming from within the width of the penalty area - but eight of his 15 have been outside the area.

Taking the eccentric South American to simply have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS is advised at 5/4 the effectiveness of Forest on the counter attack and Liverpool's likelihood of preventing their attacks by making a foul near the halfway line gives this a great chance of landing.

He has also scored a header from a corner already this season, and only Crystal Palace (8) and Arsenal (10) have scored more goals from dead-balls than Forest (7) this season.

To small stakes, taking him TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX is also advised at 30/1 and 80/1 quotes.