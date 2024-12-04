Next Hull manager odds: Ruben Selles odds-on favourite for position

Reading boss Ruben Selles is the 1/4 favourite to become the next manager of Hull.

Reports emerged on Wednesday outlining that Selles has emerged as the preferred candidate for the position at the Sky Bet Championship club. And not only has he been identified, but the clubs are 'expected to open talks over a deal' which would bring the former Reading boss to the MKM Stadium.

Reading manager Ruben Selles the frontrunner for the Hull job. Clubs expected to open talks over a deal. Story with @JPercyTelegraph — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 4, 2024

Next permanent Hull manager (odds via Sky Bet) Ruben Selles - 1/4

Alex Neil - 3/1

Mark Robins - 16/1

Slavisa Jokanovic - 16/1

Chris Hughton - 25/1

Steven Schumacher - 25/1 Odds correct at 1400 GMT (04/12/24)

The Tigers have been without a permanent manager following the decision to sack Tim Walter on November 27. Walter left the club 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table after 17 games with just three wins and 15 points on their tally. Selles has Reading sitting sixth in the Sky Bet League One standings, with 30 points gained and a home record which boasts seven wins from eight outings. That good form has come despite off-field issues with the ownership. The Royals' squad is the third-youngest on average in England's third tier and Hull sit sixth in this statistic in the Championship.