Watch: Michael van Gerwen's hilarious miscount at celebrity darts exhibition in Germany

Darts
Scroll down to see what Michael van Gerwen did to spark this reaction
Chris Hammer · Journalist
Last Updated
08:15 · January 05, 2020 · 2 min read

Watch the moment Michael van Gerwen celebrated a 79 checkout only to be told he'd busted his score at a celebrity darts exhibition in Germany.

At this time of year it’s usually the standard of the BDO World Championships - in comparison to the recent star-studded PDC version - that is mocked on social media.

However, one of the most comedic darts blunders you’ll see this new decade was provided than none other than PDC world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Just days after losing his grip on the world title to Peter Wright at the Alexandra Palace, the second most successful player in history behind Phil Taylor headed for the Celebrity Darts World Cup in Bonn alongside the likes of Snakebite, the Power, Fallon Sherrock and Gerwyn Price.

MVG was teamed up with handball legend Pascal Hens for a clash with Max Hopp and German TV host Frank Buschmann, and after losing the opening leg, was told he needed 69 to level the match.

However, the three-time world champion, who has won over 50 TV titles during his illustrious career, misheard the call, took out 79 instead and celebrated before being told he'd no scored. He took it well though!

Meanwhile the world's newest darts sensation Sherrock returned to action for the first time since her history-making reign as 'Queen of the Palace' by playing alongside World Cup winning striker Luca Toni.

The 25-year-old, who defeated Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to send the globe darts crazy last month, was said to be earning more money at this event than she would have done by taking part at the BDO World Championships, even if she'd won the women's title.

Sherrock pulled out partly due to the that the prize pot would be slashed due to poor ticket sales, with the women's winners' cheque reportedly now reduced to £8,000 from £12,000.

The Milton Keynes thrower did also provide a moment of comedy at this celebrity event when helping Toni how to finish.

Fallon Sherrock & Luca Toni vs. Phil Taylor & Daniel Boschmann | Promi Darts WM 2020 | ProSieben

