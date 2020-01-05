Watch: Michael van Gerwen's hilarious miscount at celebrity darts exhibition in Germany

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

At this time of year it’s usually the standard of the BDO World Championships - in comparison to the recent star-studded PDC version - that is mocked on social media.

However, one of the most comedic darts blunders you’ll see this new decade was provided than none other than PDC world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Just days after losing his grip on the world title to Peter Wright at the Alexandra Palace, the second most successful player in history behind Phil Taylor headed for the Celebrity Darts World Cup in Bonn alongside the likes of Snakebite, the Power, Fallon Sherrock and Gerwyn Price.

MVG was teamed up with handball legend Pascal Hens for a clash with Max Hopp and German TV host Frank Buschmann, and after losing the opening leg, was told he needed 69 to level the match.

However, the three-time world champion, who has won over 50 TV titles during his illustrious career, misheard the call, took out 79 instead and celebrated before being told he'd no scored. He took it well though!