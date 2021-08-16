Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock

Nordic Darts Masters 2021: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
21:21 · SUN September 05, 2021

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place at the Forum Copenhagen in Denmark from September 17-18.

The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event will be headlined by Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen while Fallon Sherrock is also involved.

It will be the history-maker's first televised PDC outing since last September as she takes part within a field of 16 which includes eight PDC stars and eight Nordic & Baltic Representatives.

Follow the action with the draw, daily results and links to the round-ups.

Nordic Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Daniel Larsson
  • Fallon Sherrock v Niels Heinsøe
  • (4) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Johan Engström
  • Gary Anderson v Andreas Toft Jørgensen
  • (2) Peter Wright v Marko Kantele
  • Jonny Clayton v Ivan Springborg Poulsen
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Darius Labanauskas
  • Nathan Aspinall v Madars Razma

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule & results

Friday September 17
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4 from 7pm BST

  • Will appear here...

Saturday September 18
Afternoon Session 1pm
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4

  • Will appear here...

Evening Session 7pm
Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)

  • Will appear here...

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Will appear here...

Nordic Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be shown live in the UK on ITV4 but will also be available on Viaplay, DAZN, RTL7, PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • Last 16: £1,250

