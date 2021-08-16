Nordic Darts Masters 2021: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place at the Forum Copenhagen in Denmark from September 17-18.
The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event will be headlined by Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen while Fallon Sherrock is also involved.
It will be the history-maker's first televised PDC outing since last September as she takes part within a field of 16 which includes eight PDC stars and eight Nordic & Baltic Representatives.
Follow the action with the draw, daily results and links to the round-ups.
SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS
Friday September 17
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4 from 7pm BST
Saturday September 18
Afternoon Session 1pm
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Evening Session 7pm
Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
The tournament will be shown live in the UK on ITV4 but will also be available on Viaplay, DAZN, RTL7, PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.