Sherrock defeated Lisa Ashton 5-0 in their third final of the day, a winner-takes-all clash to top the Women's Series Order of Merit after six events.

Ashton had won her second and third titles of the weekend in Events Four and Five, but had no answers to Sherrock's 96.35 average in the Event Six decider.

Though both players won three titles each, Sherrock's two runner-up placings to Ashton's one saw her finish higher on the Order of Merit after the opening weekend of action at the Marshall Arena.

"I'm really pleased," said Sherrock. "Getting to the final twice and losing to the same player both times is going to play on your mind a bit, so I'm delighted to get the win.