The World Series of Darts Finals returns to AFAS Live from September 16-18, as the popular Amsterdam venue stages the 24-player event for a third time.

The draw for this month's showpiece - made by PDC President Barry Hearn - has pitted World Champion Wright against Women’s World Matchplay Champion Sherrock in the first round, with the winner set to take on third seed Michael Smith.

UK Open champion Danny Noppert locks horns with Australia’s World Cup winner Simon Whitlock in another blockbuster tie, with reigning champion Jonny Clayton awaiting the victor in round two.

Whitlock's World Cup winning partner Damon Heta takes on Queensland Darts Masters semi-finalist Gordon Mathers in an all-Australian clash, with the winner to progress to a tie against home favourite Michael van Gerwen – a four-time winner at this event.

Top seed Dimitri Van den Bergh, who triumphed at the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters in June, will meet either American number one Danny Baggish or qualifier Ryan Joyce.

World number one Gerwyn Price - who took victory in August's NZ Darts Masters - opens his campaign against either Dutch veteran Vincent van der Voort or Canada’s Matt Campbell, as the Welshman bids to repeat his 2020 success.

Meanwhile, 2018 champion James Wade plays the winner of the first round tie between North American Championship winner Leonard Gates or South African qualifier Devon Petersen.

Seventh seed Joe Cullen could take on Dave Chisnall in a repeat of January's Masters final, with Chisnall pitted against fellow qualifier Jamie Hughes in an intriguing first round showdown.

Elsewhere, Nordic Darts Masters runner-up Gary Anderson will face either Dutch Darts Masters finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode or New Zealand’s Haupai Puha in the second round.

The tournament begins with the first round on Friday September 16, before the eight seeded players - based on World Series Order of Merit ranking - enter the fray in round two on Saturday September 17.

The £300,000 event then concludes on Sunday September 18, with the afternoon session's quarter-finals followed in the evening session by the semi-finals and final.