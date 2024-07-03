Wimbledon 2024 results: Emma Raducanu reaches third round as Carlos Alcaraz maintains his title defence

Emma Raducanu brushed aside Elise Mertens at Wimbledon to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time since her US Open triumph.

Back on Court One for the first time since her breakthrough run to the fourth round here three years ago ahead of that historic New York fortnight, Raducanu seized control from the start and raced to a 6-1 6-2 victory against a player ranked just outside the seedings. In 2021, the occasion was ultimately too much for the then teenager and she retired with breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic. “I feel so, so welcome here,” said Raducanu. “Court One is my favourite court. I think I played some really good tennis today, I’m really pleased. I’m over the moon to be playing here and just to extend my stay by one more day.

"The Emma Show has come to town!"



What a moment on Court 1 for Emma Raducanu.#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IJ8Kwx7t7f — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 3, 2024

“I knew all the hard yards and the hard work I’ve been doing would lead to something and I’m just so happy to reap some of the rewards in Wimbledon.” She also spoke of teaming up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles this weekend, adding: “My doubles record isn’t exactly the longest but I couldn’t say no, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a dream of mine since I was a young girl watching the Olympics. “Andy’s a hero to all of us. For me it’s a real gift and it’s a real honour that he asked me. I’m just super excited to be on the mixed doubles court and hopefully learn a thing or two about come to the net or something.” King Carlos overcomes slow start Carlos Alcaraz survived a first-set wobble before racing into the Wimbledon third round. The defending champion from Spain was broken twice by Australian world number 69 Aleksandar Vukic after serving for the opening set. Vukic, 28, had form for upsetting the Spaniard, having beaten the then 17-year-old in French Open qualifying four years ago.