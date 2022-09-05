Former world champion Robertson tells Nick Metcalfe and Phil Haigh that he thinks most players on the snooker tour would like the format of the World Championship changed, and that he backs the building of a ‘new Crucible’ in Sheffield.

In a wide-ranging conversation, the Australian reflects on his 2010 World Championship win and the reaction back in his homeland, as well as the reasons why he has been unable to go all the way at the Crucible again.

Robertson also opens up about his wife, Millie, and her battle with mental health issues, his hopes for the future, and on learning from Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Robertson on winning the World Championship again: “People like Selby, Ronnie and Higgins, they don’t just let you win quarter-finals for free. I haven’t had a draw open up since I won it, and you can’t just win those matches by default – you need to play really, really well to win. I feel as if I can win it again.”

Robertson on the World Championship format: “The final and the semi-final, you could definitely shorten, for sure. Whether the other top players will say that to you on a podcast or an interview is another thing, but I know what they’ve said to me personally and pretty much everyone would like it shortened.”

Robertson on learning from O’Sullivan: “I watched Ronnie closely in the World Championship. I noticed how easily he was winning sessions and matches, even though he wasn’t playing that well. He controlled the matches, he was more composed and he created chances easily. I’m hoping to take some of the things I learned from watching him and carry it into the new season.”

Robertson on showing emotion on the table: “Snooker is a sport where you really need to keep things in check and the most successful players have always kept their emotions in check. Sometimes, occasionally, it gets the better of you, but don’t make it a habit.’