The full draw, results, round-ups and TV details for the UK Championship, which takes place from November 12-20 at the Barbican in York.

Snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are battling out in the sport's second biggest ranking event, which is televised live by the BBC and Eurosport. Zhao Xintong is the defending champion while 60-year-old Jimmy White is also in the field after a history-making run through the qualifying rounds. Here, you can follow how the season's first Triple Crown event unfolds with the draw, results, round ups, and a look back at previous winners. UK Championship: 2022 draw bracket Draw will take place on Thursday, with 16 qualifiers being paired with the world's top 16. Seedings in brackets (1) Zhao Xintong v Qualifier

(16) Ryan Day v Qualifier

(9) Mark Allen v Qualifier

(8) Kyren Wilsin v Qualifier

(5) Mark Selby v Qualifier

(12) Jack Lisowski v Qualifier

(13) Shaun Murphy v Qualifier

(4) Judd Trump v Qualifier

(3) Neil Robertson v Qualifier

(14) Stuart Bingham v Qualifier

(11) Luca Brecel v Qualifier

(6) John Higgins v Qualifier

(7) Mark Williams v Qualifier

(10) Barry Hawkins v Qualifier

(15) Yan Bingtao v Qualifier

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Qualifier Qualifiers in the hat so far... Jamie Clarke

Tom Ford

Jimmy White

Xu Si

Zhou Yuelong

Matthew Stevens

Lyu Haotian

Hossein Vafaei

David Gilbert or Mark King

Joe Perry or Graeme Dott

Ding Junhui or Robert Milkins

Zak Surety or Jordan Brown

Ali Carter or Liam Highfield

Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton

Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov

Sam Craigie or Ian Burns UK Championship: Sky Bet odds Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are joint favourites to win the UK title while Neil Robertson, Mark Selby are the other single figure prices. Click here for more snooker odds from Sky Bet

UK Championship: How to watch Live coverage can be found on BBC television and online via the iPlayer; Eurosport television and online via Eurosport Player.

UK Championship: Daily schedule and results Click here for Sky Bet's snooker odds Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Zhao Xintong v qualifier

Mark Allen v qualifier Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Ryan Day v qualifier Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Neil Robertson v qualifier

Luca Brecel v qualifier Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) John Higgins v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier Monday November 14

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier

Yan Bingtao v qualifier Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Mark Williams v qualifier

Stuart Bingham v qualifier Tuesday November 15

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Judd Trump v qualifier

Jack Lisowski v qualifier Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

First Round (Best of 11 frames) Mark Selby v qualifier

Shaun Murphy v qualifier Wednesday November 16

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Second Round (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Second Round (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Thursday November 17

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Second Round (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Second Round (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Friday November 18

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames) Two Matches Saturday November 19

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames) Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames) Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Final (Best of 19 frames) First session (eight frames played) Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Final (Best of 19 frames) Second session (Up to 11 frames played)