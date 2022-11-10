Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan is eyeing a record-extending UK title
UK Championship snooker 2022: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:34 · THU November 10, 2022

The full draw, results, round-ups and TV details for the UK Championship, which takes place from November 12-20 at the Barbican in York.

Snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are battling out in the sport's second biggest ranking event, which is televised live by the BBC and Eurosport.

Zhao Xintong is the defending champion while 60-year-old Jimmy White is also in the field after a history-making run through the qualifying rounds.

Here, you can follow how the season's first Triple Crown event unfolds with the draw, results, round ups, and a look back at previous winners.

UK Championship: 2022 draw bracket

Draw will take place on Thursday, with 16 qualifiers being paired with the world's top 16. Seedings in brackets

  • (1) Zhao Xintong v Qualifier
  • (16) Ryan Day v Qualifier
  • (9) Mark Allen v Qualifier
  • (8) Kyren Wilsin v Qualifier
  • (5) Mark Selby v Qualifier
  • (12) Jack Lisowski v Qualifier
  • (13) Shaun Murphy v Qualifier
  • (4) Judd Trump v Qualifier
  • (3) Neil Robertson v Qualifier
  • (14) Stuart Bingham v Qualifier
  • (11) Luca Brecel v Qualifier
  • (6) John Higgins v Qualifier
  • (7) Mark Williams v Qualifier
  • (10) Barry Hawkins v Qualifier
  • (15) Yan Bingtao v Qualifier
  • (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Qualifier

Qualifiers in the hat so far...

  • Jamie Clarke
  • Tom Ford
  • Jimmy White
  • Xu Si
  • Zhou Yuelong
  • Matthew Stevens
  • Lyu Haotian
  • Hossein Vafaei
  • David Gilbert or Mark King
  • Joe Perry or Graeme Dott
  • Ding Junhui or Robert Milkins
  • Zak Surety or Jordan Brown
  • Ali Carter or Liam Highfield
  • Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton
  • Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov
  • Sam Craigie or Ian Burns

UK Championship: Sky Bet odds

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are joint favourites to win the UK title while Neil Robertson, Mark Selby are the other single figure prices.

Click here for more snooker odds from Sky Bet

UK Championship: How to watch

Live coverage can be found on BBC television and online via the iPlayer; Eurosport television and online via Eurosport Player.

UK Championship: Daily schedule and results

Click here for Sky Bet's snooker odds

Saturday November 12
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Zhao Xintong v qualifier
  • Mark Allen v qualifier

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Kyren Wilson v qualifier
  • Ryan Day v qualifier

Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Neil Robertson v qualifier
  • Luca Brecel v qualifier

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • John Higgins v qualifier
  • Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Monday November 14
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier
  • Yan Bingtao v qualifier

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Mark Williams v qualifier
  • Stuart Bingham v qualifier

Tuesday November 15
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Judd Trump v qualifier
  • Jack Lisowski v qualifier

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Mark Selby v qualifier
  • Shaun Murphy v qualifier

Wednesday November 16
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Thursday November 17
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Friday November 18
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

  • Two Matches

Saturday November 19
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)

  • First session (eight frames played)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)

  • Second session (Up to 11 frames played)

Prize money

  • Winner: £250,000
  • Runner-up: £100,000
  • Semi-finals: £50,000
  • Quarter-finals: £25,000
  • Last 16: £15,000
  • Last 32: £10,000
  • High Break: £15,000

UK Championship History

The UK Championship is one of snooker's most prestigious tournaments and is widely considered the second biggest ranking event behind the World Championship at the Crucible.

Along with the World Championship and the Masters, the UK Championship makes up snooker's Triple Crown and any player winning all three tournaments during their careers becomes an undisputed legend of the sport.

The UK Championship was first staged in 1977 in Blackpool, when Ireland's Patsy Fagan defeated Doug Mountjoy, but has since been held in Preston, Bournemouth, Telford and York's Barbican Centre, where the event currently takes place.

Steve Davis dominated the early years of the event with six titles between 1980 and 1987 before Stephen Hendry took a firm grip on the game with five championships of his own - although he could not stop John Parrott and Jimmy White lifting the trophy in 1991 and 1992.

Ronnie O'Sullivan famously first triumphed in 1993 at the age of just 17, making him the youngest winner of any ranking snooker event, and he also made history in 2001 when thrashing Ken Doherty 10-1 to record the final's biggest margin of victory. Three years later Stephen Maguire equalled that record against David Gray.

Scotland's John Higgins is among the tournament's most successful players with three UK Championship crowns while Welshmen Mark Williams (twice) and Matthew Stevens are also on the roll of honour alongside English quartet Peter Ebdon, Shaun Murphy, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.

In 2005, teenager Ding Junhui became the first player from outside Britain and Ireland to win the event with a 10-6 victory over a 48-year-old Steve Davis, who was competing in his first UK Championship final since 1990, and the Chinese star repeated the feat in 2009 against John Higgins.

Australia's Neil Robertson became the second non-European winner of the tournament in 2013 when he defeated Mark Selby and he surely won't be the last as the contingent of talented snooker players from around the globe continues to grow.

In 2014 O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for the fifth time by beating Judd Trump 10-9 in a thriller although the Rocket decided not to defend his title in 2015 as Robertson went on to defeat Liang Wenbo in the final.

In 2016, Mark Selby became only the ninth player in the history of the event to lift the trophy more than once before O'Sullivan won back-t0-back titles in 2017 and 2018 to become the most successful player in the tournament's history.

Junhui picked up his third UK crown in 2019, defeating O'Sullivan along the way, before Robertson overcame Trump 10-9 at around 1am in 2020 to complete one of the most dramatic final victories.

Last year's finalists upset the odds to get that far, with Zhao Xintong overcoming Luca Brecel 10-5.

UK Championship Most Titles

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7
  • Steve Davis - 6
  • Stephen Hendry - 5
  • John Higgins - 3
  • Neil Robertson - 3
  • Ding Junhui - 3
  • Mark Selby - 2
  • Mark Williams - 2
  • Doug Mountjoy - 2
  • Zhao Xintong - 1
  • Alex Higgins - 1
  • Terry Griffiths - 1
  • Jimmy White - 1
  • Matthew Stevens - 1
  • John Parrott - 1
  • Stephen Maguire - 1
  • Peter Ebdon - 1
  • Shaun Murphy - 1
  • Judd Trump - 1
  • Patsy Fagan - 1
  • John Virgo - 1

UK Championship Snooker Finals

  • 1977 - Patsy Fagan 12-9 Doug Mountjoy
  • 1978 - Doug Mountjoy 15-9 David Taylor
  • 1979 - John Virgo 14-13 Terry Griffiths
  • 1980 - Steve Davis 16-6 Alex Higgins
  • 1981 - Steve Davis 16-3 Terry Griffiths
  • 1982 - Terry Griffiths 16-15 Alex Higgins
  • 1983 - Alex Higgins 16-15 Steve Davis
  • 1984 - Steve Davis 16-8 Alex Higgins
  • 1985 - Steve Davis 16-14 Willie Thorne
  • 1986- Steve Davis 16-7 Neal Foulds
  • 1987 - Steve Davis 16-14 Jimmy White
  • 1988 - Doug Mountjoy 16-12 Stephen Hendry
  • 1989 - Stephen Hendry 16-12 Steve Davis
  • 1990 - Stephen Hendry 16-15 Steve Davis
  • 1991 - John Parrott 16-13 Jimmy White
  • 1992 - Jimmy White 16-9 John Parrott
  • 1993 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 1994 - Stephen Hendry 10-5 Ken Doherty
  • 1995 - Stephen Hendry 10-3 Peter Ebdon
  • 1996 - Stephen Hendry 10-9 John Higgins
  • 1997 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 1998 - John Higgins 10-6 Matthew Stevens
  • 1999 - Mark Williams 10-8 Matthew Stevens
  • 2000 - John Higgins 10-4 Mark Williams
  • 2001 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Ken Doherty
  • 2002 - Mark Williams 10-9 Ken Doherty
  • 2003 -Matthew Stevens 10-8 Stephen Hendry
  • 2004 - Stephen Maguire 10-1 David Gray
  • 2005 -Ding Junhui 10-6 Steve Davis
  • 2006 - Peter Ebdon 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 2007 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-2 Stephen Maguire
  • 2008 - Shaun Murphy 10-9 Marco Fu
  • 2009 - Ding Junhui 10-8 John Higgins
  • 2010 - John Higgins 10-9 Mark Williams
  • 2011 - Judd Trump 10-8 Mark Allen
  • 2012 - Mark Selby 10-6 Shaun Murphy
  • 2013 - Neil Robertson 10-7 Mark Selby
  • 2014 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 Judd Trump
  • 2015 - Neil Robertson 10-5 Liang Wenbo
  • 2016 - Mark Selby 10-7 Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • 2017 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-5 Shaun Murphy
  • 2018 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen
  • 2019 - Ding Junhui 10-6 Stephen Maguire
  • 2020 - Neil Robertson 10-9 Judd Trump
  • 2021 - Zhao Xintong 10-5 Luca Brecel

