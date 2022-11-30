The Rocket began the week at the Meadowbank Sports Centre by recording his fastest ever century break and the second quickest behind Tony Drago during a 4-0 triumph over Bai Langning before beating Ben Woollaston 4-2 in the second round.

But his hopes of a 40th ranking title were ended on Wednesday evening as Wilson clinched a hard-fought 4-3 victory in which O'Sullivan struggled to find his A-game.

Wilson led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 thanks to breaks of 72, 83 and 82 before the seven-time world champion forced a decider with a crucial run of 52 in the sixth frame.

But after three previous career defeats against snooker's GOAT, Wilson finally came out on top with a fine break of 73.

O'Sullivan, who recently came under fire for refusing to acknowledge Judd Trump's 147 at the recent Champion of Champions event, was visibly impressed with his opponent's standard throughout the contest, with numerous nods of approval.