Ronnie O'Sullivan has explained why he refused to congratulate Judd Trump over his 147 break in the Champion of Champions final - but the runner-up wasn't impressed.

The Rocket was widely criticised by pundits, fellow players and fans for failing to acknowledge Trump's brilliant maximum during his 10-6 victory at the University of Bolton Stadium on Sunday. Such an achievement - which has been achieved 181 times in snooker history - is almost always greeted with a handshake from the opponent but O'Sullivan, who was leading 6-1 at the time, stayed seated and didn't even make eye-contact.

Out of the 181 maximums in snooker history, it's only the second ever to be made against Ronnie O'Sullivan. The first was when Stephen Hendry did it in a deciding frame of a final in 1997! pic.twitter.com/XPItPFTbRR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 6, 2022

The unsportsmanlike decision wasn't necessarily a surprise from a player with such a controversial track record but given the respect the pair share for one another - as well as the fact he held such a clear advantage at the time - many felt he should have offered his hand. O'Sullivan has made a record-breaking 15 maximums in his career and received a handshake after each of them while the only other previous time it happened against him against Stephen Hendry way back in the Charity Challenge of 1997 - before the Rocket had made any of his - he also offered his hand.

However, as Hendry pointed out during ITV's coverage on Sunday: "Look, no one took more displeasure in their opponents doing things well against them more than me. But shake the guy's hand. He has made a 147, it's in the final and you are 6-1 up. Shake the guy's hand. It was incredible. "When I made the other one against him he had to shake my hand…because it was the end of the match." Fellow pundit and Irish snooker legend Ken Doherty added: "It was a magnificent break from Judd, one of the best 147s you will see. There were a lot of really tough shots and under such pressure at 6-1 behind. I was a little bit surprised that Ronnie didn't come out and shake Judd's hand and congratulate him - there was no reaction from him - it was like it was just another frame."

