Ronnie O'Sullivan has explained why he refused to congratulate Judd Trump over his 147 break in the Champion of Champions final - but the runner-up wasn't impressed.
The Rocket was widely criticised by pundits, fellow players and fans for failing to acknowledge Trump's brilliant maximum during his 10-6 victory at the University of Bolton Stadium on Sunday.
Such an achievement - which has been achieved 181 times in snooker history - is almost always greeted with a handshake from the opponent but O'Sullivan, who was leading 6-1 at the time, stayed seated and didn't even make eye-contact.
The unsportsmanlike decision wasn't necessarily a surprise from a player with such a controversial track record but given the respect the pair share for one another - as well as the fact he held such a clear advantage at the time - many felt he should have offered his hand.
O'Sullivan has made a record-breaking 15 maximums in his career and received a handshake after each of them while the only other previous time it happened against him against Stephen Hendry way back in the Charity Challenge of 1997 - before the Rocket had made any of his - he also offered his hand.
However, as Hendry pointed out during ITV's coverage on Sunday: "Look, no one took more displeasure in their opponents doing things well against them more than me. But shake the guy's hand. He has made a 147, it's in the final and you are 6-1 up. Shake the guy's hand. It was incredible.
"When I made the other one against him he had to shake my hand…because it was the end of the match."
Fellow pundit and Irish snooker legend Ken Doherty added: "It was a magnificent break from Judd, one of the best 147s you will see. There were a lot of really tough shots and under such pressure at 6-1 behind. I was a little bit surprised that Ronnie didn't come out and shake Judd's hand and congratulate him - there was no reaction from him - it was like it was just another frame."
Masters champion Mark Allen also weighed in on social media, tweeting: "Glad @kendoherty1997 mentioned in studio @ronnieo147 not shaking @juddtrump hand when making the max. I know it’s not a rule you have to but I’m confident saying it’s the first time it’s ever happened. 2 secs to show some respect isn’t asking much from someone who so many admire."
Mark Williams, however, did offer some defence by replying to Allen with: "U should tag the ref in he didn't bother either. Like putting your hand up when u fluke, why your not sorry get on with it."
As for the two players at the very centre of the controversy, Trump admitted he was a little put out to be snubbed by the seven-time world champion.
He said: "You celebrate making the 147, turn around and put your cue down — and I kind of expected Ronnie to get up and say well done. That is just the normal thing to do. It is a special feat for anyone and it would have been nice to get his seal of approval.
"At that point in the final, when he was still 6-2 up, he knows if he plays half-decent he is going to win. He is too good not to. So you would have expected him to be relaxed enough to say good things, especially after what happened at the World Championships final."
O'Sullivan was typically unapologetic about offering a handshake.
He said: "It’s brilliant Judd made the 147, but we still had a match to play as far as I was concerned. People have got their opinions and I don’t care what anyone thinks of me or what I do or don’t do.
“I absolutely do not give a monkey’s. I am not being disrespectful - but I just don’t.”