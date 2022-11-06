Trump's magic moment came in frame eight when, having slipped 6-1 behind to a rampant O'Sullivan, the defending champion finally found his touch to compile the seventh maximum break of his career, and only the second in the tournament's history.

The defending had clearly set his sights on the maximum early in the break, turning down a simple pink to the centre pocket in favour of a much more difficult black when the frame was still live and the balls inviting for an O'Sullivan counter.

When the black dropped, Trump had a clear path to the 147 and the job was all but complete when he potted the brown from mid-range and landed perfectly on the blue.

Trump pumped his fist in delight - as the Rocket stayed sat in his chair without the offer of a handshake - his first real moment of cheer having until then failed to make his mark on a final that had appeared to be slipping from his grasp, and he breathed further life into the match when claiming the final frame of the afternoon with a run of 96 to reduce his arrears to 6-3.