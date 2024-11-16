Snooker results: Mark Williams beats Neil Robertson 6-2 in Champion of Champions

Williams had never made it past the group stage in three previous appearances, but will now seek to add this prestigious title to a remarkable collection and get his hands on silverware for the first time this season.

Robertson, a two-time winner, had celebrated boisterously when edging past Judd Trump earlier in the week but was never in the game after losing each of the first four frames.

Trump felt that the Australian had been fortunate to win their match but his luck ran out in Bolton, where a Williams fluke when snookered in frame three kept Robertson from getting on the scoreboard prior to the interval.